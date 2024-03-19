2023 was a fantastic year for boxing, with nearly every major fight fans have called for actually getting made. The biggest of those fights that did not come together was a battle between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

While that fight didn't come together for 2023, it is set as the current highlight of the 2024 boxing calendar. Fury and Usyk will battle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18 with all four heavyweight world titles on the line. The fight was originally set for Feb. 17, but Fury suffered a cut in sparring just weeks out from the fight that forced the bout to be delayed. It wouldn't be the only anticipated fight to hit a snag.

The WBO junior middleweight tilt between Tim Tsyzu and former world champion Keith Thurman fell apart less than two weeks from Premier Boxing Champions' debut on Amazon Prime Video. Thurman suffered a bicep injury that forced him off the card. Sebastian Fundora, who was scheduled to fight on the main card, patched the Thurman-sized hole. Tszyu will try and develop as an international star in his second appearance outside of Australia. Fundora finds himself thrust unexpectedly into his first title shot.

Attention will then turn to an April 20 clash between young junior welterweight stars Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, with Haney putting his WBC championship on the line. Another major showdown is set for the summer in Saudi Arabia as an undisputed light heavyweight champion will be crowned. Unified titleholder Artur Beterbiev will take on WBA champ Dmitry Bivol on June 1 with all four titles at stake.

While Haney vs. Garcia and Beterbiev vs. Bivol promise high-quality action, two other high-profile summer bouts will capture the attention of different crowds. Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will meet in the boxing ring on June 1, a spiritual successor to their ceremonial BMF championship fight at UFC 244 in 2019. In one of the strangest, yet most intriguing fights on the boxing calendar, former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring at age 58 against social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, 27, on Netflix. More details on that fight are still to be revealed, including whether it will somehow be sanctioned as a professional bout or held as an exhibition.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule