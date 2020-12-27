Canelo Alvarez is ready for his next challenge. The unified super middleweight champion is expected to take on Avni Yildirim -- the WBC mandatory challenger -- on Feb. 27 from Guadalajara, Mexico, Canelo's trainer and manager, Eddy Reynoso, told Boxing Scene.

Alvarez claimed the WBA and vacant WBC super middleweight titles on Dec. 19 with a decision win over Callum Smith in Texas. The pound-for-pound great had been out of action for nearly a year due to the pandemic as well as contractual disputes with Golden Boy Promotions and streaming partner DAZN. Alvarez reached a deal with both in the fall to become a free agent and open up the possibility of fighting whomever he wants.

Yildirim, the 29-year-old from Turkey, has only lost twice as a pro. That includes his most recent bout against Anthony Dirrell in February 2019 when an accident headbutt in the 10th round ended the fight and sent it to the judges' scorecards. Yilidirim lost on points. His only other loss came in his only other bout against higher-level competition when he was knocked out by Chris Eubank Jr. in 2017.

Reynoso said the fight will take place in Guadalajara, Mexico, which is where Canelo was born. It would be Alvarez's first fight in Mexico since 2011.