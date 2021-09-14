Boxing could be close to another four-belt unification fight in one of the most welcome trends in the sport as Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are set to unify their super middleweight titles on Nov. 6, the fighter announced on Instagram. The bout is set to take place in Las Vegas and air on PPV, though neither promotion has said what company will air the bout.

Alvarez added the WBO title to his WBA and WBC belts in May, stopping a very tough Billy Joe Saunders in the eighth round of their clash in Texas. He immediately set his sights on a bout with Plant -- a fight he'd discussed even before fighting Saunders -- with the goal of taking down Plant's IBF title to become the first undisputed king at 168 pounds.

Plant has been just as vocal about wanting the fight to happen, looking for the biggest fight of his career. He won his title in 2019, beating Jose Uzcategui by unanimous decision. Since winning the title, Plant's title reign has been somewhat disappointing as he's dominated middling or aging opponents.

The fight was delayed from its originally expected commencement date of Sept. 18 as Alvarez and Plant saw negotiations break down while the Mexican superstar considered other options for the date.

Alvarez has been on an amazing run over the past few years, jumping between weight classes in world championship bouts, going as high as light heavyweight where he scored a 2019 Knockout of the Year against Sergey Kovalev. As he has piled up championships, he's set the goal of becoming a four-belt champion at super middleweight while also exploring the possibility of moving back to light heavyweight with rumored plans of fights with Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.