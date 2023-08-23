A battle of undisputed champions is set for Sept. 30 when Saul "Canelo" Alvarez puts his four super middleweight championships on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo. The fight is Alvarez's third defense of his undisputed status and Charlo's first trip up to the 168-pound division.

The card is coming together with the pay-per-view undercard set and featuring some familiar names and rising stars. That undercard includes former welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas taking on former title contender Mario Barrios.

The winner of Ugas vs. Barrios will be the WBC's No. 1 contender at welterweight, positioning them as a mandatory challenger for undisputed 147-pound champion Terence Crawford or for a vacant title shot should Crawford move up to 154 going forward.

The action goes down from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Alvarez vs. Charlo fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (c) -410 Jermell Charlo +320 Undisputed super middleweight title Yordenis Ugas Mario Barrios Welterweight Jesus Ramos Erickson Lubin Junior middleweight Elijah Garcia Armando Resendiz Middleweight

Alvarez vs. Charlo viewing info