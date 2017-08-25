De La Hoya curses out Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor on Twitter: 'F--- you'

Oscar De La Hoya hasn't been coy about his feelings surrounding the circus that is Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. The boxing legend (who happens to promoting a fight on HBO the same night) has bemoaned the spectacle of the fight. Now, a night before the bout is set to take place, De La Hoya has taken to Twitter to make his feelings even clearer.

Twitter

These sentiments from De La Hoya aren't new.

"Both guys are characters, they're flamboyant, they do all their talking outside the ring," De La Hoya said in May to CBS Sports. "It's like a circus. Will we see that fight? I strongly feel we won't. I believe that both men have too big of egos to share the revenues among themselves. Plus, they have to share it with the UFC."

Now that we stand on the doorstep of the fight and it is decidedly happening, De La Hoya seems to have changed his tune. However, his feelings on the spectacle were the same in May.

"But if you thought Mayweather/Pacquiao was a black eye for our sport -- a matchup between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters that simply didn't deliver -- just wait until the best boxer of a generation dismantles someone who has never boxed competitively at any level -- amateur or professional. Our sport might not ever recover."

De La Hoya seems to be falling into the honey pot he's hated so much with this tweet, but for someone that didn't expect the fight to happen, it makes sense that he's so concerned about it now that it is.