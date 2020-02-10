Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 odds, betting lines: Picks, predictions from boxing insider

One of 2020's biggest boxing matches goes down Saturday, Feb. 22 when undefeated heavyweight stars Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fury and Wilder battled to a controversial draw in December 2018, with many observers believing the 31-year-old lineal champion out-boxed the 34-year-old WBC title holder.

Sportsbooks list Fury as a slight -110 favorite (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Wilder vs. Fury 2 odds, with Wilder getting -106 (risk $106 to win $100) as the underdog. You can also make Wilder vs. Fury bets on each boxer's method of victory, how many rounds the fight will last, and whether it will go the distance, among many wagering options. Before making any boxing predictions, be sure to see the latest Wilder vs. Fury 2 picks from SportsLine's ultimate boxing insider, Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the heavyweight division better. Last May, Kahn called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early in order to make a statement," Kahn told readers.

The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge. Kahn also called Wilder knocking out Luis Ortiz last November.

Now, Kahn has scouted Wilder vs. Fury 2 from every angle and locked in his best bets, including one that pays a strong 9-2. He's sharing all of his Wilder vs. Fury predictions at SportsLine.

Wilder vs. Fury preview

Kahn knows the 6-9 Fury has a two-inch height and reach advantage and he's three years younger than Wilder. Since their disputed draw, Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) has beaten two previously undefeated fighters: Otto Wallin and Tom Schwarz. Fury simply overpowered Schwarz last June, winning on a second-round TKO.

But just because Fury is the oddsmakers' favorite doesn't mean he'll finish Wilder in Las Vegas.

Wilder has knocked out both his opponents since the draw versus Fury, including that one-punch obliteration of Breazeale. And remember, Wilder knocked down Fury twice in their first fight, including a two-punch combo in Round 12, despite battling a cold and weighing a career-low 214 pounds. Wilder plans to weigh in the low 220s for the rematch.

Wilder called the first fight "very controversial."

"I promise my fans that there won't be any controversy with this one," he told reporters. "I'm going to finish it."

How to make Wilder vs. Fury picks

Kahn is confident he has the Wilder vs. Fury 2 winner, and he's also going big on the method of victory and exactly how long the must-see fight lasts. You should see his best bets before you make your own Wilder vs. Fury predictions or picks.

So who wins Wilder vs. Fury 2? How long does the fight last? And what best bet pays 9-2? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's Wilder vs. Fury best bets, all from the fight game insider who called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round at 22-1.