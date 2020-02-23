Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Patrick Mahomes, Mike Tyson among celebrities in attendance for title fight
The stars have turned out in Vegas for the rematch between Wilder and Fury
The biggest fights in boxing tend to attract celebrities to the arena, and the heavyweight championship showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in Las Vegas is no different. The two men throw down in a rematch for Wilder's WBC championship and Fury's lineal title after battling to a split draw in December 2018. The fight has proven to be one of the biggest heavyweight attractions of the modern era with promoters already announcing they've broken the all-time gate record for boxing in Nevada.
Celebrities are peppering the ringside seats, turning up throughout the night along with the crowd as the main event draws near. One man in attendance is very familiar with the bright lights that come with heavyweight superstardom, former world champ Mike Tyson.
Super Bowl champion -- and MVP -- Patrick Mahomes is continuing to live the good life by soaking in the atmosphere in Vegas with his teammate Travis Kelce.
Another famous champion, this one from basketball, is also ringside for the bout with Magic Johnson showing up for the rematch.
WWE executives and legends Triple H and wife Stephanie McMahon are also in attendance as champions of a more predetermined nature.
Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and potential future opponent Terence Crawford are sitting in surprisingly close quarters at ringside.
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and coach Jon Gruden have turned out for the fight in the team's new hometown.
And all this doesn't take into consideration celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, actor Michael J. Fox and many, many other stars who have turned out for one of the truly huge fights of the modern heavyweight era.
