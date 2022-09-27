After scoring a second-round knockout of Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout this past weekend in Japan, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has his next exhibition bout lined up. Mayweather will fight British YouTuber Deji on Nov. 13. The card, which takes place in Dubai, will air on pay-per-view.

The news comes after reports that Mayweather was attempting to set up a second fight with Conor McGregor. Mayweather scored a TKO over McGregor in his final professional bout, running his career record to 50-0. He has since fought exhibition bouts against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, social media star Logan Paul, retired boxer and former sparring partner Don Moore and Asakura.

Deji is the brother of fellow YouTuber KSI, who defeated Logan Paul in a professional bout in 2019. Deji beat fellow YouTube star Fousey in an August showdown.

After his win over Asakura, Mayweather made it clear his exhibition bouts are largely intended as entertainment and he has little interest at 45 of facing anyone who poses a true threat to him in these fights.

"I'm not going to go in there with no former fighters, former world champions, putting more abuse on my body," Mayweather said. "I retired for a reason. I'm here to have fun and enjoy myself -- sometimes three rounds, sometimes eight rounds, with guys that are going to help me entertain people.

"I'm not going to take punishment to the point to where I can barely walk or barely talk. Manny had a great career, but boxing retired Manny, Manny didn't retire from boxing. There's a difference. Of course, if I were Manny Pacquiao, would I be chasing an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather to get a payday? Absolutely I would. But at this particular time, I love fighting guys that are 15-0, 8-0 -- guys that are older like myself, or YouTubers or MMA guys. I will continue to do what I do and dictate and control."

Tommy Fury, brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and a man who twice failed to make it to the ring to face Jake Paul in planned bouts, will also appear on the card. Fury's opponent has not yet been confirmed.