Showtime Boxing is back in business this weekend from Miami, but not in the way you might expect. No, a major championship is not on the line in the main event from Hard Rock Stadium, but instead it's "Bragging Rights". In one of the most unique events in recent memory, former five-division champion and retired pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather will take on YouTube and social media star Logan in an eight-round exhibition on Showtime PPV (8 p.m. ET).

Outside of the obvious differences in relative ability -- Mayweather is a career boxer with a perfect 50-0 record while Paul has just one official fight on his resume -- there is a lot that separates the two in and out of the ring. Paul will stand six inches taller, hold a four-inch reach advantage and weigh at least 35 pounds more when the two step in the ring. But let's take an even deeper look at the full scope of both men before they make their ways to the ring on Sunday night with much of the world watching.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of everything going on in Miami between Mayweather and Paul below.

You can follow along with every moment of the action on Sunday night from Miami Gardens, Florida, with our live blog that will provide play-by-play commentary for each fight, round-by-round scoring and much, much more.