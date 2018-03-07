GGG trainer Abel Sanchez: Nevada State Athletic Commission favors Canelo Alvarez
Sanchez is adding more drama to the upcoming middleweight rematch
The upcoming middleweight championship rematch on May 5 between Gennady "GGG" Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez is not void of drama, that's for sure. A few days after Alvarez put the fight in headlines by testing positive twice for the banned substance Clenbuterol, Golovkin's trainer, Abel Sanchez, piled on the Mexican fighter by hinting at favoritism.
According to Yahoo Sports, Sanchez believes the Nevada State Athletic Commission favors Alvarez, noting that Canelo was allowed to use the hand-wrapping technique known as "stacking" -- layering excessive gauze and tape on the hand -- in the first showdown between the two middleweight kings in September 2017. Sanchez also cited previous scoring decisions in the state that seemed to lean more towards the way of Alvarez than they probably should have.
In regards to the failed PED tests by Alvarez, Sanchez once again discussed the subject of leniency. While he's not completely discounting the claim that Alvarez failed the tests due to consuming tainted meat in Mexico, he hopes the commission will conduct a thorough and fair investigation.
"This time, this is a big enough event that the commission needs to seriously investigate all that has happened in the past," Sanchez said. "I know he's never tested positive before this, but this stuff [Clenbuterol], it's not something you start using because of a whim. People who are cheaters, if he is, and I'm not saying it's not the beef, because it could be the meat, but let's make this investigation go deep, because you just don't start all of a sudden using that."
Sanchez is coming in hot with these claims, so it's only a matter of time before we likely get a rebuttal from Alvarez's promoter and friend Oscar De La Hoya.
Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a controversial draw on Sep. 16, 2017, and recently came to terms to run the fight back on May 5 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
