International Boxing Hall of Fame delays 2020 inductions; Hopkins, Mosley, Marquez to be inducted in 2021

Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley and Juan Manuel Marquez will have to wait until summer of 2021 to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The three men were the headliners of the 2020 class, but concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings have forced the organizers to cancel this year's ceremony and induct the 2020 class next summer.

Hopkins, Mosley and Marquez were to be inducted along with Christy Martin and Lucia Rijker, who were both to go in on the first year a female boxer category was introduced for voting. The event was scheduled for June 14 in Canastota, New York. The 2020 inductees will go in to the Hall of Fame next year along with the 2021 class.

"By combining the celebrations of the induction classes of 2020 and 2021, the Hall of Fame can honor inductees with all the bells and whistles that the Hall of Fame weekend is known for and provide each inductee with the recognition they each so richly deserve," executive director Edward Brophy told ESPN. "By honoring the two classes in a one-of-a-kind induction weekend, the Hall of Fame will be able to put all the winning combinations together for the inductees, fans and the entire sport of boxing."

Plaques for the 2020 inductees will still be placed in the museum in June as planned.

According to Brophy, fans who had already purchased tickets for the 2020 weekend are entitled to refunds or they can have their orders converted into tickets to the 2021 ceremonies.