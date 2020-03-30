International Boxing Hall of Fame delays 2020 inductions; Hopkins, Mosley, Marquez to be inducted in 2021
Due to concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic, this year's Boxing Hall of Fame inductees will have to wait
Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley and Juan Manuel Marquez will have to wait until summer of 2021 to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The three men were the headliners of the 2020 class, but concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings have forced the organizers to cancel this year's ceremony and induct the 2020 class next summer.
Hopkins, Mosley and Marquez were to be inducted along with Christy Martin and Lucia Rijker, who were both to go in on the first year a female boxer category was introduced for voting. The event was scheduled for June 14 in Canastota, New York. The 2020 inductees will go in to the Hall of Fame next year along with the 2021 class.
"By combining the celebrations of the induction classes of 2020 and 2021, the Hall of Fame can honor inductees with all the bells and whistles that the Hall of Fame weekend is known for and provide each inductee with the recognition they each so richly deserve," executive director Edward Brophy told ESPN. "By honoring the two classes in a one-of-a-kind induction weekend, the Hall of Fame will be able to put all the winning combinations together for the inductees, fans and the entire sport of boxing."
Plaques for the 2020 inductees will still be placed in the museum in June as planned.
According to Brophy, fans who had already purchased tickets for the 2020 weekend are entitled to refunds or they can have their orders converted into tickets to the 2021 ceremonies.
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2020
After a strong start to 2020, boxing has come to a standstill as countries deal with the coronavirus...
-
BBBC suspends Saunders' license
Saunders' poor decision could cost him millions as his planned bout with Canelo Alvarez may...
-
Pacquiao tests negative for coronavirus
The champion boxer and Philippines senator is also supposed to distribute more than 57,000...
-
Fury vs. Wilder 3 pushed from July date
Fans will have to wait until October -- or later -- to see a third fight between the heavyweight...
-
Top boxing fights to make in 2020
While the coronavirus pandemic has paused the boxing schedule for the time being, there's still...
-
Canelo, GGG agree to terms on 3rd fight
Will GGG finally get his revenge on Canelo in a massive third fight?
-
Garcia outpoints Vargas, wants Pacquiao
Now that Garcia has taken care of Vargas, is Pacquiao next for the Mexican-American welterweight?
-
Fury stops Wilder to claim title
Fury outmuscled and outclassed Wilder in the rematch to claim the WBC heavyweight title