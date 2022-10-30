Jake Paul took the next step in his boxing journey on Saturday night with an impressive victory. The social media star turned rising prospect faced his toughest test to date when he battled former UFC middleweight champion and all-time great Anderson Silva.

Despite entering the fight at 47-years-old, Silva acquitted himself well and provided Paul, 25, with unique challenges that previous opponents had failed to. Silva's quickness and awkwardness gave Paul fits in finding the range, but he did late in the fight when he scored a knock down in the eighth and final round.

It proved to be the difference as Paul earned the unanimous decision to improve to 6-0 as a pro.

Elsewhere on the card, young prospect Ashton Sylve showed why he was such a coveted talent by scoring a brutal first-round knockout of Braulio Rodriguez. Plus, another UFC veteran in Uriah Hall scored his first win in the boxing ring by outpointing former NFL star Le'Veon Bell. And Chris Avila, teammate of Nick and Nate Diaz, outpointed viral sensation Dr. Mike Varshavski.

You can catch up on all the action from the week that was in Arizona with our countdown to fight night below, as well as the full results from the Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday night. Thank you for stopping by.

Fight card, results

Jake Paul def. Anderson Silva via unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73, 78-73)



Alexandro Santiago def. Antonio Nieves via seventh-round TKO



Paul vs. Silva countdown