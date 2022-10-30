The fight between longtime UFC contender Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell was one of the most intriguing fights on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Despite some rocky moments and a spirited effort from Bell, Hall was able to win his pro boxing debut by unanimous decision.

Bell utilized erratic movement and a low stance to keep Hall away early. Hall didn't apply much technique to try and cut off the ring, allowing Bell's movement to be far more effective than would be expected in a battle of accomplished combat athlete and former football player.

Hall occasionally landed effective combinations, but a lack of activity kept Bell alive and a threat to possibly steal rounds, a dangerous game to play in a four-round contest.

Both fighters were visibly tired heading into the fourth round, but Hall put together his best three minutes of the fight. As Bell was less mobile, Hall could stand toe-to-toe and land several clean shots, even knocking Bell's mouthpiece out in the final moments of the fight.

Despite some rocky moments for Hall, he took a clean sweep on the official scorecards, 40-36 from all three judges.

After the fight, Hall confirmed he wanted to continue boxing and had his sights set on Jake Paul, especially if Paul survived his fight with Anderson Silva later in the night.

"F--- yeah, I want to keep doing this," Hall said. "I want Jake Paul. If Anderson doesn't do it, I'm going to be the one to f--- you up."