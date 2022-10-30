18-year-old Ashton Sylve was given a big stage in the co-headline bout of the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view and he delivered in a big way, taking just 61 seconds to knock out Braulio Rodriguez.

Sylve was one of the first fighters signed to Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and has been an exciting young prospect who turned pro at just 16.

The fight didn't last long, with the far more experienced Rodriguez charging forward with reckless abandon. Sylve blocked a wild hook from Rodriguez and responded with a whipping left hook of his own that landed flush to the jaw.

Rodriguez pounded the canvas in frustration but when he attempted to beat the referee's count, his legs failed him, leading to the fight to be stopped.

The fight was Rodriguez's first since November 2019 and between the rust and the combination of Sylve's speed and power, he was quickly found to be out of his depth.

Sylve is now 8-0 with all eight wins coming by knockout.

Sylve also helped raise his profile with a unique ring walk that saw him stroll to the ring dressed as a minion, a move that quickly got social media buzzing.