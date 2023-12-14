Despite plans to pivot to professional MMA in 2024 amid a still burgeoning influencer boxing era which he remains the face of, social media superstar turned pugilist Jake Paul hasn't given up hopes of going legitimate.

After years of hearing critics tell him to fight a real boxer, Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) did just that -- enduring his first pro defeat, in the process -- in February when he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury. But the 26-year-old boxer/promoter bounced back to outpoint Nate Diaz in August and still speaks with confidence about an inevitable showdown with Mexican icon Canelo Alvarez despite the groans from boxing purists.

On Saturday, Paul wil go back to the traditional side of the sweet science (well, sort of) when he welcomes relative unknown and Houston native Andre August (10-1-1) in the main event of a Most Valuable Promotions card in Orlando, Florida (DAZN, 7:30 p.m. ET -- subscribe now).

The eight-round cruiserweight bout, which emanates from the Caribe Royale Resort, has also left some suggesting whether Paul is taking the bout more to fulfill a scheduled obligation to DAZN as the promoter of MVP's prospect series, which recently re-upped for six more events in 2024 (which might explain why Paul stepped down from the pay-per-view level).

Either way, Paul remains steadfast at proving, despite his varied interests (which includes a recent revelation about his dreams of playing slot receiver in the NFL), that climbing to the top of the professional boxing rankings is still his goal, as is capturing a legitimate world title.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

"All the influencer shit, the MMA shit, it's cool. It draws big pay-per-views, it's fun," Paul said at Wednesday's final press conference. "It's super entertaining and there is a ton more shit talk. But none of that was ever my goal. I generated $250 million in pay-per-view revenue. That's cool but money doesn't create legacy.

"For me, this is my road to world champion and it's about getting that experience under bright lights, to actually be able to compete at the highest, highest level and to win. I want to do the unthinkable and create one of the greatest sports stories to go from Disney Channel to world champion in less than six years. That is why I'm here, that is why I'm doing this."

One one hand, Paul facing an opponent with the experience level of August is the right step in the evolution process for someone entering just their ninth pro fight. But even though Paul's commercial growth as a consistent PPV headliner has been escalated due to his crossover stardom, it has been difficult to find anyone within boxing circles who knows anything at all about his opponent.

The 35-year-old August turned pro in 2013 yet defeated only one fighter with a winning record over his first 10 bouts (and a 1-0-1 record, at that). August fought to a draw with a debuting fighter in 2014 (who is now 3-13-3) and was stopped by a 3-3 boxer four years later. In 2019, he also began a layoff of nearly four years before returning this August to outpoint 7-0 Brandon Martin.

Yet, if anyone, including Paul, was hoping August might help out a bit in the promotion of the fight, the mild-mannered and muscular boxer was a man of very few words.

So, how did the offer for the fight come along?

"They gave me a call and I took it," August said, in a tone barely above a whisper.

And how does August, who revealed Wednesday he has been self-trained for most of his career, expect to win?

"Dec. 15, we will see on Dec. 15," August added.

When the trash talk finally did heat up a bit between Paul and August's unidentified trainer, whom Paul claims to have dropped in sparring two years ago, August wanted almost nothing to do with the exchange.

"I'm going to leave all that talking to the women," August said. "I don't need to talk like that. I don't have time for all that. He has to do what he has to do because this is his thing. It is what is, so let's get it on."

Paul, who began the press conference praising August's abilities, suddenly changed once the war of words between he and August's team continued.

"He can't move like me, he's not as sharp as me. I'm skillful and will be picking him apart," Paul said. "I doubt he is even going to land a punch; sloppy feet and all that form. I'm going to dust him up real quick and find out who the better boxer is.

"I've been in the ring with UFC champions, real killers. This guy is actually nothing, You'll see, watch … You guys go be quiet and thank me for being here. I hope you all like the hotel rooms I got you, the accommodations. Enjoy it. It's your last week in the sport of boxing so have fun."

Let's take a look at the rest of the card with the latest odds before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event.

Fight card, odds

Fighter Fighter Weight class Jake Paul -600 Andre August +430 Cruiserweight Shadasia Green -700 Franchon Crews Dezurn +500 Vacant WBC super middleweight title Yoenis Tellez -1400 Livan Navarro +800 Junior middleweight Elijah Flores Javier Mayoral Welterweight

Paul vs. August info

Date: Dec. 15



Dec. 15 Location: Caribe Royale Orlando -- Orlando, Florida



Caribe Royale Orlando -- Orlando, Florida Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Main event expected around 10:30 p.m. ET)

7:30 p.m. ET (Main event expected around 10:30 p.m. ET) How to watch: DAZN (subscribe now)

Prediction

The little tape available on August shows him to be slow and plodding. Paul also criticized him for having nothing more than three-round stamina.

Say what you will about the varied levels of competition that Paul has faced professionally, which includes a retired, post-hip surgery Ben Askren and 5-foot-9 former NBA guard Nate Robinson, he has shown himself to be comfortable on the big stage, with good stamina and an ability to carry his power late (including final round knockdowns of Anderson Silva and Fury).

Paul has been clever about his matchmaking in the past, including a scheduled bout against Hasim Rahman Jr., the son of the former heavyweight champion, who had a famous name and a glossy record but history of underachievement and questionable work ethic. Rahman, who eventually pulled out of the 2022 fight due to a bad weight cut, went on to suffer an embarrassing knockout loss against former NFL star and UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy.

August appears to be a similarly hand-picked opponent perfect to keep Paul busy, provide him more experience and allow him to continue to expand his disruptive takeover of the sport. A late stoppage, even with Paul's stated goal of a first-round KO, is also a possibility.

Pick: Paul via TKO8