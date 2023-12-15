Jake Paul takes another step forward in his boxing journey Friday night when he faces veteran professional Andre August in an eight-round main event. Their showdown tops the main Paul vs. August fight card (7:30 p.m. ET) from the Caribe Royale in Orlando. It will be Paul's third fight in 2023, following a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February and a unanimous-decision victory over former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in August. The main event Friday is the next step in Paul's quest to test himself against experienced professional boxers. August is a former three-time Golden Gloves champion who has just one defeat in 12 professional fights over 10 years.

Paul is a -700 favorite (risk $700 to win $100), while August is priced at +500 in the latest Jake Paul vs. Andre August odds. The over/under for total rounds completed is 7.5 with the Over priced at -200 and the Under listed at +160.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August preview

One thing many boxing observers have noticed is how little promotion and marketing has gone into this fight compared to Paul's previous bouts. Although it was widely chalked up to the low profile of his opponent, Paul said the low-key nature of the lead-up to the fight was no accident.

Paul recently said on his own podcast that the lack of hype on his part was intentional because he didn't feel it was necessary. Previous matchups, such as his fight against Tommy Fury, needed a strong marketing push because there was serious interest in the fight from a combat crowd that watched the rivalry between the two simmer for a couple of years before they finally stepped in the ring. Paul noted that pay-per-view sales also were a consideration.

But for this matchup against August, simply refining his boxing skills and getting a win over a pro boxer were the goals, and Paul said he didn't really care how many headlines the fight could draw.

"I don't know why they want me to keep on promoting this fight. I don't care," Paul said. "This is literally just so I can get experience. Like, I'm wearing the same outfit as my last fight. Like, I'm just showing up and knocking this guy out."

One advantage August might have compared to previous Paul opponents is one of perspective. That is, several of his previous foes, especially those who crossed over from mixed martial arts, appeared to overlook Paul's boxing skills because of his celebrity in the social media world.

For example, former UFC fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, both of whom were knocked out by Paul, later admitted they took for granted how seriously Paul takes the sport, underestimated his skill level and figured his ego was bloated because of wins over other YouTubers.

August knows of Paul strictly in the boxing realm and recently told the media he learned long ago that it's a mistake to take any opponent for granted. See who to back at SportsLine.

Kahn likes the Under 7.5 rounds at +160.

