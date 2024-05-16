The most anticipated heavyweight fight in recent memory takes place on Saturday when Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk finally meet in the boxing ring for the unified heavyweight title. Their 12-round showdown tops the pay-per-view main card (2 p.m. ET) from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This battle of undefeated heavyweights has been in the works for nearly two years and has been delayed because of various logistic and contract issues. But now, the long-awaited heavyweight unification fight is a reality as Fury will put his WBC belt at risk, while Usyk brings the WBA, IBF and WBO titles to the table. The winner will have a rightful claim to being the most prolific heavyweight of this generation, though both parties have also agreed to a rematch clause.

Fury is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Usyk is priced at +100 in the latest Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk odds. The over/under for total rounds completed is 10.5.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk preview

Fury and Usyk are the latest pairing of current champions who have somehow found a way to cut through the swath of politics and competing promotions that, until the past couple of years, plagued the sport to the point where public interest was arguably at an all-time low.

Fury's three-fight rivalry with Deontay Wilder helped reignite interest in the heavyweight division. Now, the Fury vs. Usyk fight is arguably the most anticipated boxing showdown of this decade. Both fighters are known for their exceptional technical abilities to supplement their power punching, a combination that was once rare in the heavyweight division. But both have made careers out of systematically breaking down their opponents with superior fundamentals, and finishing the fight when the opportunity arises.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) rose to widespread fame with his fights against Wilder, who is regarded as one of the heaviest punchers in the history of the division. He managed to salvage a split draw in their first meeting despite getting knocked down twice, before finding finishes in the second and third showdowns.

The 35-year-old Englishman has faced no proven contenders since, though he almost sabotaged the showdown with Usyk by showing up out of shape and seemingly unprepared for a novelty match against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in October. He survived an early knockdown and was awarded a split decision that many observers felt should have gone the way of the former cage fighter.

Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is also the former unified champion at cruiserweight. But the 37-year-old Russian boxer only started to receive some long-overdue recognition when he joined the heavyweight ranks. He is best known for a pair of close but clear wins over former champ Anthony Joshua, whom he unseated as the front-runner for a unification fight with Fury that many fans had long anticipated. Usyk is a high-volume southpaw known for his accurate punches and ability to string together devastating combinations.

Following his second victory over Joshua in a rematch, Usyk's last performance resulted in a ninth-round stoppage of Danie Dubois last August to retain his three major belts. See who to back here.

