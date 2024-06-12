Gervonta Davis is among the biggest stars in boxing. "Tank" looks to upgrade his status and improve to a perfect 30-0 against a game challenger in fellow undefeated boxer Frank Warren. The WBA lightweight title is at stake in Saturday's main event but it's far from the only belt in play.

Three additional championship fights round out the four-fight main card. David Benavidez is another huge name on the stacked Las Vegas card. "The Mexican Monster" pivots from a highly desired Saul "Canelo" Alvarez showdown to fight Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the interim WBC 175-pound championship and a potential undisputed showdown against Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev. Plus, Gary Antuanne Russell and Carlos Adames are also involved in title fights.

Take a look at three must-watch fights on the Tank vs. Martin undercard.

David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk



It's become increasingly difficult to say David Benavidez without thinking Canelo. The undisputed super middleweight champion's disinterest in fighting Benavidez is ruffling feathers, but Benavidez has other ambitions to pursue. Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) fights former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) for the interim WBC light heavyweight strap. It's a world-class match that leads to bigger things for the winner. Saudi Arabia's chairman of the general entertainment authority Turki Alalshikh has expressed interest in booking Benavidez against the winner of Bivol -- the only man to beat Alvarez in a decade -- and Beterbiev, the only person to defeat Gvozdyk. An undisputed 175-pound title shot looms over this meeting between elite boxers with reliable knockout power.

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello



Russell (17-0, 17 KOs) is ready to leave the shadow of his older brother, longtime former WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. The younger Russell brother fights for the WBC interim super lightweight championship, looking to add his name to the mix of the star-studded 140-pound division alongside Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez Jr. No one has survived the younger Russell's power and technique to date. Still, it'll take a lot to KO his opponent this weekend. Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) is the champion in recess coming off a six-month suspension after testing for a positive performance-enhancing substance. What Puello lacks in power, he picks up with a proven ability to win over the long haul. It's exactly the test Russell needs to level up.

Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha

WBC middleweight champion Adames (23-1, 18 KOs) enters his fifth year as champion. Former title challenger Gausha (24-3-1, 12 KOs) intends to right a wrong after falling short in his first title shot seven years ago against Erislandy Lara. Adames is a large betting favorite but his 78% knockout rate will be tested against a man whose chin has held up in 28 pro fights. Gausha fell short against the best but he's always a game competitor. Gausha's most recent loss came against Tim Tsyzu in 2022 but he notably knocked Tsyzu down in Round 1. Adames' must be mindful when forcing pressure in pursuit of the finish. The defending champ is six years younger and wields more physical gifts but Gausha is not one to overlook.