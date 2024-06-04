The biggest fight of 2024 is now in the rear-view after Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion on May 18 in Saudi Arabia. The fight was another in the long list of massive showdowns that boxing has produced over the past few years.

A rematch between Usyk and Fury is now on the books, with the clash set for Dec. 21. The fight will again be held in Saudi Arabia, which has become the new home of the biggest fights in the sport.

The next "big name" set for action in the coming weeks is Gervonta "Tank" Davis, one of boxing's biggest stars and most talented fighters. The heavy-hitting Davis is set to defend his WBA lightweight title against talented boxer Frank Martin on June 15 in Las Vegas. There are plenty of intriguing options for Davis in the future but he'll have to come through with the win against Martin to maintain leverage in future negotiations for bigger fights.

In a strange pairing that will intrigue a different audience, former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will meet in the boxing ring on July 6, a spiritual successor to their ceremonial BMF championship fight at UFC 244 in 2019.

Also set for the summer was one of the strangest, yet most intriguing fights on the boxing calendar, former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was set return to the boxing ring at age 58 against social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, 27, on Netflix on July 20. Unfortunately, a medical issue for Tyson has forced the fight to be postponed with a new date still to be announced.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule