The Jake Paul show rolls on. The YouTube star turned boxer took the next step forward in his development on Sunday night with a decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The two headlined a Showtime Boxing PPV event from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Paul (4-0, 3 KOs) had yet to get past the second round in his burgeoning pro career and absorbed some of the biggest punches of his career in the bout, at one point keeping himself up with the ring rope after a right hook from Woodley. But the native of Cleveland did well to stay at distance and pick apart Woodley, who again seemed reluctant to step on the gas and go for the finish.

Woodley pushed for an immediate rematch after the fight, with Paul saying he would only do it if Woodley held up his end up the gentleman's agreement by getting his name tattooed on his body.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including instant analysis of Paul vs. Woodley at the conclusion of the PPV event.

Elsewhere on the card, Amanda Serrano continued her winning ways by outpointing Yamileth Mercado to retain her unified women's featherweight titles. Serrano remains one knockout shy of tying Christy Martin's all-time record for stoppages. Plus, Daniel Dubois made a thunderous U.S. debut with a quick stoppage of Joe Cusumano while Montana Love and Ivan Baranchyk battled it out over seven grueling rounds before Baranchyk's corner was forced to throw in the towel. Love maintained his undefeated mark and called for a shot against a champion at 147 pounds.



You can catch up on all the action from the week that was in Cleveland with our countdown to fight night below, as well as the full results from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday night. Thank you for stopping by.

Paul vs. Woodley fight card, results

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 78-74)

Amanda Serrano (c) def. Yamileth Mercado via unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)



Daniel Dubois def. Joe Cusumano via first-round knockout

Montana Love def. Ivan Baranchyk via seventh-round TKO (corner stoppage)

Tommy Fury def. Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Paul vs. Woodley countdown