The vacant WBO light heavyweight is up for grabs Saturday as veteran contenders Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov meet for the belt in the main event of a major boxing card at Osage Casino in Tulsa, Okla. The main card is set for 10 p.m. ET. The fighters have nearly 30 years of professional ring experience combined, but both are still looking for their first title from a major governing body. One is guaranteed to leave the ring with the coveted belt following a failed attempt in his previous quest. But both contenders earned their title shot on the merit of five combined straight wins, with Vaslov getting his hand raised three times and Smith capturing back-to-back bouts.

Smith is a -340 favorite (risk $340 to win $100), while Vlasov is priced at +270 in the latest Smith vs. Vlasov odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Smith vs. Vlasov preview

Wise knows both fighters will be motivated to take advantage of the elusive opportunity to become a world champion after coming short in their previous attempts.

Smith (26-3, 21 KOs), 31, is a Long Island native whose rugged style fits the background of someone who is accustomed to paying his dues.

He also owns the most noteworthy moment between the two fighters: In December 2016, he knocked iconic former champion Bernard Hopkins through the ropes and on to press row on live cable television, ending the career of "The Executioner" with a startling uppercut that lifted him off his feet and out of the ring.

However, Smith has gone 3-2 since and missed out on a chance at a major world title. He dropped a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol in March 2019 for the WBA light heavyweight title.

His path to the WBO title goes through Vlasov (45-3, 26 KOs), who turned pro in 2005 and started his career with 19 consecutive victories. He's also seen his hand raised in 15 of his last 16 fights and picked up a couple of fringe titles for his efforts, but still seeks a breakthrough for a major world title.

The 34-year-old Russian lost a unanimous decision in November 2018 to Krzysztof Głowacki for the WBO cruiserweight crown but has since reeled off three straight wins.

