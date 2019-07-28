Jose Ramirez vs. Maurice Hooker odds, date: Picks, top predictions from proven boxing expert

A pair of undefeated boxers are set to meet up Saturday, July 27 at around 11 p.m. ET when Maurice Hooker (26-0-3, 17 KOs) and Jose Ramirez (24-0, 16 KOs) battle at College Park Center at the University of Texas-Arlington in a super lightweight unification bout. Its a homecoming for Hooker, a 29-year old from Dallas who has held the WBO light welterweight title for just over a year. But it's Ramirez, the WBC light welterweight title holder, who is the -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in the Hooker vs. Ramirez odds, while Hooker is going off at +105 (risk $100 to win $105). The draw is priced at +1600. Before locking in any Hooker vs. Ramirez picks of your own for Saturday evening, be sure to see the boxing predictions from SportsLine boxing expert Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Kahn is intimately familiar with these boxers: He nailed each of their previous fights with uncanny prescience. Before Ramirez faced challenger Jose Cepeda in February, Kahn told readers to back Ramirez in a fight that would go the distance. The result? Ramirez won a brutal 12-round decision.

When Hooker fought unbeaten Alex Saucedo last November, Kahn told readers that while Saucedo "possessed power, once Hooker settled in and got his timing down, he would start to hit Saucedo at will." That's exactly what happened as Hooker stopped Saucedo with a seventh-round TKO. Anyone who has followed Kahn's boxing picks is way, way up.

Kahn knows Ramirez, 26, "has a granite chin" and would be a bigger favorite if the fight wasn't taking place in Hooker's hometown. Although Ramirez's first two title defenses came in his hometown of Fresno, Calif., he has plenty of experience fighting in Texas and is very comfortable there. Ramirez won a unanimous decision over Antonio Orozco last September, which included two knockdowns, then a majority decision over Zepeda in February.

But just because Ramirez has a spotless record, without even a draw, doesn't mean he'll beat Hooker in what will be a very hostile environment.

In addition to fighting home, Hooker will have a 7.5-inch reach advantage. That helped him in November when he earned a TKO win over the previously undefeated Saucedo. In that bout, Hooker overcame a second-round knockdown and now he gets his reward -- a title fight near his hometown of Dallas.

"Don't let the three draws on Hooker's record fool you," Kahn told SportsLine. "Hooker has earned impressive wins against Terry Flanagan and Alex Saucedo recently while defending his title and seems very comfortable and at ease to defend against Ramirez."

