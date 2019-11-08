KSI vs. Logan Paul 2: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream, how to watch online

It's almost time for one of the biggest fights of the boxing year when Logan Paul takes on fellow YouTube superstar Olajide "KSI" Olatunji in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Whether that excites or disgusts you likely depends on your age and feelings on social media "influencers" in general. What cannot be denied, however, is that Paul vs. KSI is the definition of a "big money fight."

With tens of millions of subscribers on YouTube and a previous meeting in an amateur boxing match in 2018 that drew a sellout crowd of 21,000 fans to Manchester Arena and another 800,000 viewers paying $10 each to watch on pay-per-view, the interest level in Paul vs. KSI -- who both turned professional to ditch the headgear in the rematch -- is well above the more "legitimate" offerings in the boxing world.

The two will meet in front of another massive crowd at Los Angeles' Staples Center, this time with the fight streaming on DAZN. That the fight will cost twice as much as the first go-round -- for viewers subscribing to the monthly plan -- likely won't matter to the hardcore fans of the YouTubers who have followed the circus sideshow of press conferences. It's a fight fans will either love or hate, and that line is seemingly drawn along generational lines.

The undercard features Devin Haney, the talented rising boxing star, against Alfredo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders against Marcelo Coceres. Both fights should amount to little more than showcase fights for the bigger talents, as evidenced by Saunders and Haney sitting as -10000 favorites.

KSI vs. Logan Paul viewing information

Date: Nov. 9, 2019 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

KSI vs. Logan Paul fight card, odds