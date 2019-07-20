Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, date: Picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's hit 3 straight fights

On his way to championships in eight divisions, Manny Pacquiao has bested several of the biggest names in boxing, including Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto and Oscar De La Hoya. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, the 40-year-old will look to add to his legacy against undefeated American Keith Thurman. Pacquiao (61-7-2) and Thurman (29-0-1) will square off for the WBA Welterweight Championship at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Strip, the same venue in which Pacquiao defeated Mosley, Juan Manuel Marquez and Timothy Bradley. However, Thurman also has four career wins at MGM Grand Garden Arena in undercard fights and risen all the way to the top of the division. Pacquiao is a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100) after the line opened at -140, while Thurman is a +140 underdog (risk $100 to win $140) in the latest Pacquiao vs. Thurman odds. Before you make your Pacquiao vs. Thurman picks, you should listen to the boxing predictions from SportsLine's Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, he has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network, and he just did a long sitdown interview with Thurman.

This is the same expert who nailed Pacquiao's last two fights, delivering huge profits. Kahn told readers last summer to back Pacquiao at +550 to knock out Lucas Matthysse. The result: Pacquiao knocked him out in the seventh round. Then, Kahn told his followers to bet Pacquiao over Adrien Broner. Pacquiao dominated in a lopsided, unanimous decision, and anyone who followed Kahn's lead hit it big.

For Thurman's last fight, even though it was a mismatch versus Lopez, Kahn told readers to back the fight going the distance at +170. "After 22 months off, it doesn't matter who you are, there's no amount of sparring that could replace real rounds during a real fight," Kahn wrote about Thurman's pre-fight layoff. "It's going to take some time for Thurman to shake off the ring rust even against a carefully selected opponent who not going to give him any trouble." Thurman won a majority decision and Kahn's followers scored again.

Now, Kahn has broken down Pacquiao vs. Thurman like only he can and released his best bets. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Kahn knows Thurman will be looking to prove himself after a rusty-looking majority decision win over Josesito Lopez in his comeback fight in January. Thurman has designs on getting back to the top of the division. In fact, a win over the only eight-division champion in boxing history would put him in a spot to earn a megafight against Errol Spence Jr., Terrence Crawford or possibly even a rematch with WBC champion Shawn Porter, whom Thurman beat in 2016.

Look for Thurman to use his jab to keep Pacquiao at bay and set up his bigger power punches. Pacquiao's lack of power (one knockout in his last 14 fights) should allow Thurman to be the aggressor. After starting his career as a puncher, Thurman has refined his style and will look to work the angles for a career-restoring win.

Kahn also knows that Pacquiao is far from a pushover, even at age 40. After losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in May 2015 to give him three losses in six fights, Pacquiao has responded with wins in four of his last five matches. His lone loss during that span came against Jeff Horn in a fight where a number of boxing analysts had him winning handily on their scorecards.

Pacquiao responded from the Horn loss by knocking out Lucas Matthysse in the seventh round and comfortably besting Adrien Broner via decision in January. Pacquiao landed 42 percent of his power punches in his victory over Broner, while his opponent was only able to connect on 22 percent of those critical shots. Pacquiao reunited with longtime trainer Freddie Roach for that fight, and Roach will be in his corner again as he takes on Thurman.

Kahn is highly confident he has the Pacquiao vs. Thurman winner, and he also locked in a prop bet that pays 20-1. He's sharing his confident Pacquiao vs. Thurman predictions, along with his unmatched analysis, over at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacquiao vs. Thurman? And which prop bet should you back for a 20-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday's megafight, all from the boxing insider who's nailed three straight Pacquiao and Thurman fights.