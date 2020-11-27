Legendary boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. clash in an eight-round exhibition match Saturday in Los Angeles, in what the WBC is calling its 'Frontline Championship.' The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET from Staples Center. Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) was one of the most feared heavyweight champs in history and has looked good in training videos despite being 54. The 51-year-old Jones (66-9, 47 KOs) won titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight and was named the best boxer of the 90s by Ring Magazine.

Tyson is a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100) in the latest Tyson vs. Jones odds from SportsLine, with Jones getting +170 (risk $100 to win $170) as the underdog. You can also bet the draw at +1200 (risk $100 to win $1,200). The fight is a -180 favorite (risk $180 to win $100) to last fewer than 7.5 rounds. Before making any Tyson vs. Jones picks, see the latest boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A 2019 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year nominee, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. Kahn has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 17 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. He can be seen and heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" on YouTube.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 26-2 on SportsLine boxing picks since the hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, returning $2,310 to $100 bettors.

In October, Kahn called one of the year's biggest upsets, predicting Teofimo Lopez would stun Vasiliy Lomachenko to become the unified lightweight champ. The result? Lopez outhit the pound-for-pound king from the first bell, winning convincingly for a monster payout. Anyone who followed Kahn's advice won $350 for every $100 risked.

Now, with Saturday's pay-per-view showdown fast approaching, Kahn has studied Tyson vs. Jones from every angle, identified the best value in the boxing odds and released highly confident picks. Head to SportsLine to see all of his boxing picks.

Tyson vs. Jones preview

The California State Athletic Commission insists the match is an exhibition, saying it will be stopped if either fighter suffers a cut. The commission instructed Tyson and Jones not to go for a knockout.

"They can exhibit their boxing skills, but I don't want them using their best efforts to hurt each other," executive director Andy Foster told BoxingScene.com. "They're going to spar hard, but they shouldn't be going for a knockout. ... It's not what this is."

Kahn believes Tyson will go for the knockout regardless. He'll have eight two-minute rounds to get it done. "The big question is, can Tyson stop Jones within 16 minutes or will this be a sparring session?" You can see Kahn's Tyson vs. Jones picks at SportsLine.

How to make Tyson vs. Jones picks

Kahn has a confident pick that might surprise you, and he's also predicting exactly how long the fight lasts. You can see all his picks and analysis right here.

Who wins Tyson vs. Jones? Exactly how long does the fight last? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the fight game manager who is 26-2 on boxing picks since the sport returned, and find out.