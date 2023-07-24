A pair of unbeatens clash on Tuesday night in Tokyo when top-ranked Naoya Inoue, the former WBC, IBF and The Ring bantamweight champion, steps up a division to face defending WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton for the super bantamweight world title. The 12-round bout is set for 4:30 a.m. ET at Ariake Arena. Inoue is coming off a win over Paul Butler of Great Britain with a TKO 1:09 into the 11th round on Dec. 13. Fulton won a 12-round unanimous decision over Daniel Roman to retain his titles in Minneapolis in June 2022.

Inoue is a -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100), while Fulton comes back at +310 in the latest Inoue vs. Fulton odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds is 9.5. Before finalizing any boxing picks for Fulton vs. Inoue, make sure you check out the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly analytical combat sports analyst who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA and boxing betting landscapes top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut for UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his 5-0 record included advising SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-125) against Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, in his boxing debut for SportsLine, Vithlani has studied Inoue vs. Fulton from every angle and revealed his top picks and best bets. You can only see Vithlani's boxing picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Inoue

The 30-year-old packs a punch. He has compiled a 24-0 career record, registering a whopping 21 wins by knockout. Since October 2020, he has registered five knockouts in a row, with just one of those bouts finishing past the eighth round. Only two of his fights have gone 12 rounds, with one of his decisions coming in a 10-round scheduled fight in 2013.

He has a career 88% knockout rate, and is a three-division world champion and the former undisputed bantamweight world champion. Since the start of the year, he is ranked as the world's best pound-for-pound active boxer. Inoue began his professional career in October 2012, knocking out Crison Omayao at 2:04 of the fourth round. He won his first title bout -- the Japanese light-flyweight title -- in August 2013. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Fulton

Fulton has also been impressive. The 29-year-old is coming off four consecutive decision victories, including the win over Roman. He is 21-0 in his career, including eight wins by knockout. He earned his first championship in May 2019, winning the IBO super bantamweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Paulus Ambunda.

He then knocked out Isaac Avelar at 1:26 of the sixth round in August 2019. He won the vacant WBO Inter-Continental super bantamweight crown in January 2020 with a unanimous decision over Arnold Khegai, and a year later earned the WBO super bantamweight title with a unanimous decision over Angelo Leo. In November 2021, he won a major decision over Brandon Figueroa to retain his WBO super bantamweight title and win the WBC super-bantamweight crown. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Inoue vs. Fulton picks

Vithlani is leaning Over on total rounds and he's locked in three other best bets, including one that returns higher than +250. Check out Vithlani's expert picks and analysis, which are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Inoue vs. Fulton, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who was up more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022, and find out.