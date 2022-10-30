Mixed martial arts stars turned out in force to watch the spectacle of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. The Showtime Boxing pay-per-view on Saturday night featured former UFC champions on the broadcast and in the crowd.

Former UFC middleweight champion Silva is a mainstay in the discussion of MMA's greatest of all time. So it should come as no surprise that a number of his fellow fighters arrived at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona for the boxing spectacle. Fan-favorite Nate Diaz was there early to support his protege Chris Avila to victory against Dr. Mike Varshavski as rumors swirl about a Paul vs. Diaz fight. Georges St-Pierre, Silva's neighbor on the Mount Rushmore of MMA, had a regular presence on the Showtime broadcast.

Take a look below at more MMA fighters in attendance for Paul vs. Silva, including Sean O'Malley, Paulo Costa and Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

Uriah Hall, the last person to defeat Silva in MMA, competed earlier in the evening. Hall defeated NFL veteran Le'Veon Bell via unanimous decision.