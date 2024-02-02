Japanese boxer Kazuki Anaguchi has died as a result of injuries suffered in his loss to Seiya Tsutsumi on the undercard of Naoya Inoue's undisputed championship win over Marlon Tapales on Dec. 26, the Japanese Boxing Commission announced on Friday. Anaguchi was 23 years old.

Anaguchi started his career with a perfect 6-0 record, leading to a 10-round bout with Tsutsumi in Tokyo. In his fourth professional fight, Anaguchi defeated Jonathan Taconing, a three-time former world title challenger, winning every round on all three official scorecards.

The bantamweight fight with Tsutsumi was an exciting bout that saw Anaguchi keep the fight close despite being knocked down in Rounds 4, 7, 9 and 10 before ultimately losing by scores of 95-91, 94-92 and 94-92. After the fight, Anaguchi was shown in his corner with his legs twitching as his corner tended to a cut.

Anaguchi was taken to a hospital before emergency brain surgery was performed. Anaguchi remained unconscious following the surgery before his death on Friday.

Anaguchi held an amateur record of 68-6 before his pro debut in July 2021. The fight with Tsutsumi was the first 10-round fight of his career and his third fight in 2023.