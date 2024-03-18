The first Premier Boxing Champions event of the Amazon Prime Video era took a hit on Monday when Keith Thurman was ruled out of his March 30 main event bout with WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu due to a bicep injury. With Thurman's removal, Sebastian Fundora has been elevated to the main event of the pay-per-view card, according to multiple reports.

Fundora was already on the card in a bout with Serhii Bohachuk, so he will at least be entering his first shot at a world championship off of a full training camp.

In his most recent outing, Fundora suffered a shocking knockout loss to Brian Mendoza, losing his interim WBC junior middleweight title in the process. The loss to Mendoza was the first loss of Fundora's professional career, dropping his record to 20-1-1.

Tszyu will face a different type of challenge than he was expecting against Fundora, who stands over 6-foot-5, an incredible height for the 154-pound division. Despite his towering height, Fundora has routinely been willing to engage in toe-to-toe exchanges throughout his career.

With the event set to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tszyu is fighting outside of his native Australia for just the second time in his career. He is coming off the first defense of his world title, a fight in which he took a unanimous decision over Mendoza in October that improved Tszyu's professional record to 24-0.