Tyson Fury donating entire purse from fight with Deontay Wilder to help the poor and homeless

In just a few days time, Tyson Fury will square off with Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight title fight, with Wilder set to put his WBC belt on the line. The bout, a Showtime PPV set to begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be the biggest fight yet for Fury in his return from a nearly three-year layoff due to myriad issues, including alcohol, drug use and depression.

Along with the chance to once again earn a heavyweight strap after having to relinquish the titles he won from Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015, Fury is set to earn the biggest payday of his career. He'll make a reported seven figures from the fight -- a huge sum for anyone -- but especially for a fighter not far removed from the lowest point of his career.

Yet Fury says he doesn't plan to keep a penny of this purse. Instead, he told the Irish Mirror that he'll donate all of it to help the poor and build housing for the homeless.

"I'm going to give it to the poor and I'm going to build homes for the homeless," Fury said. "I don't really have much use for it, I'm not interested in becoming a millionaire or a billionaire. I'm a boxer not a businessman and I'll probably go down the same route as every other boxer -- skint at the end of it all. You can't take it with you so I might as well do something with it and help out people who can't help themselves."

Fury knows better than most about the struggles the people face in life, and this would be an incredible gesture assuming he actually goes through with the plan. At the same time, it seems almost a bit reckless considering where he was just a few years ago. Fury will earn more than enough from the fight to do amazing work for the poor and secure his family's future.

However, the former champion doesn't want his kids living off the money he's made in the ring. "I believe all kids should make their own money in life because if they don't, they won't appreciate it," Fury said.

"It's easy to spend someone else's money and the money I've earned is practically blood money. My kids have to make their own living and make their own way in life; they won't be living off my name or reputation because that's too easy a route," he continued. "You see many of these rich people's kids doing nothing because they had it too easy. I never had it easy, I had to work for whatever I got. I was working from very young, everything I wanted in life I had to work for."