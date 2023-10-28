A-list stars from boxing, mixed martial arts, music, soccer and more are in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou on Saturday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Eminem, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor are just a handful of the celebrities in attendance for the crossover fight. Many of the famous faces in attendance were brought in by the Saudi Arabian government to promote the event. "Iron" Mike Tyson is also in Riyadh to support Ngannou as one of his cornermen.

Ronaldo measured up well against the reigning WBC heavyweight champion in a staredown you need to see to believe.

Ngannou nearly walked by Eminem in Riyadh, but the former UFC heavyweight champion was shocked and thrilled when he spotted the 15-time Grammy-winning rapper.

Eminem is not the only rapper on the scene. Hip-hop genius and generally controversial human being Kanye West is on the guestlist in Saudi Arabia.

Manny Pacquiao, one of the greatest boxers of all time, joined a long list of legends in attendance for Fury vs. Ngannou.

UFC champions representing four different divisions spent quality time together in Riyadh. Former lightweight and featherweight champion McGregor, former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell and former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos are on the scene.

McGregor, who famously boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a losing effort, also shared some advice for Ngannou on fight night.

Vince McMahon, longtime WWE boss and current executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, hit the red carpet with former WWE champion and Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

"The Baddest Man on the Planet" Tyson touches down for "The Battle of the Baddest" between Fury and Ngannou. Tyson is serving primarily as a spiritual trainer for Ngannou as part of the event's marketing. You can click here for a more robust understanding of Tyson's role in preparing Ngannou for Saturday.

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya flew in to support his good friend, Ngannou. Adesanya couldn't help but poke at John Fury, Tyson Fury's father, and his tendency to take off his shirt in tense situations.

Unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has touched down in Riyadh ahead of a planned undisputed title fight against Tyson Fury on Dec. 23. The foes even crossed paths on Friday. Usyk will cross his fingers that Furyc comes out of Saturday's bout with Ngannou relatively unscathed.

"The Golden Boy" Oscar De La Hoya said Fury is on his list of the top 10 all-time greatest boxers.

Three-time heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis breaks down how he'd approach a fight against "The Gypsy King."

Someone call the babysitter because platinum recording artist Lil Baby and undefeated heavyweight boxer Jared "Big Baby" Anderson crossed paths in Riyadh.

An unusual mash-up of some of the greatest athletes and personalities in combat sports history unite for an "Avengers"-sized photo. Tommy Fury is also there.