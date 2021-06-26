One of the best boxers in the world will look to get back in the win column this weekend when Vasiliy Lomachenko returns to the ring to face Masayoshi Nakatani. The action takes place on Saturday from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KO) will be fighting for the first time since an upset loss to Teofimo Lopez this past October. The loss cost Lomachenko his WBA and WBO lightweight titles as the division moved fully into a youth movement that seemed to leave Lomachenko out of most conversations of the biggest potential fights at 135 pounds.

Despite focus for many shifting to Lopez, Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, Lomachenko securing a rematch with Lopez remains a strong possibility for his next fight should he pick up a win against Nakatani.

This fight is not a gentle road back to contention for Lomachenko. Nakatani (19-1, 13 KO) is a tall, tough fighter who gave Lopez a fair amount of trouble in their 2019 fight despite losing wide on the scorecards. In his most recent outing, Nakatani picked himself off the floor twice to knock out Felix Verdejo in the ninth round.

Nakatani will be the much bigger man on fight night, with nearly a five-inch height advantage and being a much more natural fit at lightweight. There has been talk from many -- though not from Lomachenko -- that a return to 130 pounds would be the best career move as Lomachenko moves toward the back end of his career. How the fight with Nakatani plays out will show if there's any truth to that line of thinking.

Top Rank's Bob Arum has instead said Lomachenko has a focus on the big names at lightweight, suggesting fights with Davis and Haney are possibilities, in addition to the Lopez rematch.

"Obviously, if Lomachenko wins, he doesn't want to sit around waiting," Arum told FightHype. "Lomachenko only wants to fight the best, and who are the best? Maybe Devin Haney or maybe Tank Davis. I mean, Loma would consider both of them big challenges, and we would certainly like to make those matches. But again, it takes two to tango."

There's not much to this card beyond the main event. Top Rank will offer a five-fight preliminary card before a two-fight main card kicks off at 10 p.m. ET. The first bout on the main card will be a middleweight showdown between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Rob Brant. Alimkhanuly has yet to taste defeat inside the ring since turning pro with five knockout wins in nine career fights. Brant is no pushover, though, has he owns a 26-2 record with 18 knockouts.

You can check out the full card below, with odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Lomachenko vs. Nakatani card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Vasiliy Lomachenko -1500 Masayoshi Nakatani +850 Lightweight Janibek Alimkhanuly -330 Rob Brant +260 Middleweight Giovani Santillan Cecil McCalla Welterweight Robert Rodriguez Luis Fernando Saavedra Bantamweight Guido Vianello Marlon Williams Heavyweight Floyd Diaz Jaime Jasso Bantamweight Subaru Murata Keven Monroy Super bantamweight

Prediction

Nakatani has the physical tools and the mentality to be a tough out for Lomachenko, for sure. However, Lomachenko may be his own worst enemy heading into the fight. He can't afford to give away the first half of the fight like he did against Lopez. He will take a round or two to try to figure out the angles and right approach to take against Nakatani. Once he has a bit of information, Lomachenko needs to apply it and start using his world-class skills to pull away and pile up rounds because it seems unlikely he scores a stoppage in any circumstance beyond a referee stoppage due to swelling. Pick: Vasiliy Lomachenko via UD