HOU
ECU

No Text

No Text
Key Players
R. Gray
B. Tyson
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
48.3 Field Goal % 44.1
39.7 Three Point % 32.1
87.8 Free Throw % 81.3
+ 2 Corey Davis Jr. made jump shot, assist by Wes VanBeck 4:18
+ 3 B.J. Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Fleming 4:41
  Offensive rebound by Isaac Fleming 4:48
  Shawn Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:50
  Lost ball turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by Kentrell Barkley 4:59
+ 2 B.J. Tyson made layup 5:21
  Defensive rebound by B.J. Tyson 5:28
  Armoni Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:30
+ 1 Shawn Williams made free throw 5:57
  Shooting foul on Armoni Brooks 5:57
+ 2 Shawn Williams made jump shot 5:57
Team Stats
Points 63 42
Field Goals 25-62 (40.3%) 15-49 (30.6%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 33
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 19 17
Team 8 8
Assists 20 9
Steals 6 4
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 13 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Davis Jr. G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
21
B. Tyson G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Houston 13-3 362763
home team logo East Carolina 7-9172542
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logoHouston 13-3 81.0 PPG 43 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logoEast Carolina 7-9 65.3 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
5
C. Davis Jr. G 11.3 PPG 1.9 RPG 3.1 APG 48.0 FG%
55
S. Williams G 7.7 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.3 APG 31.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Davis Jr. G 20 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
55
S. Williams G 12 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
40.3 FG% 30.6
42.9 3PT FG% 30.0
100.0 FT% 66.7
Houston
Starters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Starters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Bench
F. White Jr.
W. VanBeck
G. Grant
N. Zanna
A. Brooks
C. Harris Jr.
V. Sangoyomi
M. Adewunmi
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. White Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Zanna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Sangoyomi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Adewunmi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 63 32 20 6 5 7 13 25/62 9/21 4/4 13 19
East Carolina
Starters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Starters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Bench
S. Williams
J. Obasohan
A. Jackson
J. Sheppard
R. Wilkins
A. Hill
J. Whitley
K. Davis
U. Haruna
J. Whatley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Wilkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haruna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 42 25 9 4 2 12 10 15/49 6/20 6/9 8 17
