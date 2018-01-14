No Text
HOU
ECU
No Text
Key Players
R. Gray
B. Tyson
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|15.8
|Pts. Per Game
|15.8
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|48.3
|Field Goal %
|44.1
|39.7
|Three Point %
|32.1
|87.8
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|+ 2
|Corey Davis Jr. made jump shot, assist by Wes VanBeck
|4:18
|+ 3
|B.J. Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Fleming
|4:41
|Offensive rebound by Isaac Fleming
|4:48
|Shawn Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:50
|Lost ball turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by Kentrell Barkley
|4:59
|+ 2
|B.J. Tyson made layup
|5:21
|Defensive rebound by B.J. Tyson
|5:28
|Armoni Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:30
|+ 1
|Shawn Williams made free throw
|5:57
|Shooting foul on Armoni Brooks
|5:57
|+ 2
|Shawn Williams made jump shot
|5:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|42
|Field Goals
|25-62 (40.3%)
|15-49 (30.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-21 (42.9%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|33
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|19
|17
|Team
|8
|8
|Assists
|20
|9
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fouls
|13
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
20 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
|
|Team Stats
|Houston 13-3
|81.0 PPG
|43 RPG
|14.9 APG
|East Carolina 7-9
|65.3 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Davis Jr. G
|11.3 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|3.1 APG
|48.0 FG%
|
55
|S. Williams G
|7.7 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.3 APG
|31.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Davis Jr. G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|S. Williams G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.3
|FG%
|30.6
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
