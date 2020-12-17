|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi offensive rebound
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint personal foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
0:37
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bohannon makes two point floating jump shot
|
51-37
|
0:49
|
|
|
Aaron Cook turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point hook shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
|
51-35
|
1:19
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo turnover
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo offensive foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint turnover
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint offensive foul (Aaron Cook draws the foul)
|
|
1:49
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Suggs makes three point pullup jump shot
|
51-33
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Connor McCaffery makes two point jump shot
|
48-33
|
2:17
|
|
|
Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
2:22
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
48-31
|
2:29
|
|
|
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses two point driving layup
|
|
2:59
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Cook makes three point jump shot (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
45-31
|
3:12
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Cook steals)
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Corey Kispert turnover (lost ball) (Joe Toussaint steals)
|
|
3:28
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-31
|
3:28
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-30
|
3:28
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Nembhard makes two point layup (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
42-29
|
3:55
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
40-29
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point putback layup
|
40-27
|
4:23
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point putback layup
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Jack Nunge personal foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point layup
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi turnover (bad pass) (Joe Wieskamp steals)
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:21
|
|
+1
|
Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-27
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs personal foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Dominick Harris defensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Drew Timme turnover
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive foul
|
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
38-26
|
6:05
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Suggs makes three point jump shot (Corey Kispert assists)
|
38-24
|
6:13
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert makes two point driving layup
|
35-24
|
6:46
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Julian Strawther personal foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Nembhard makes two point layup (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
33-24
|
7:48
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Suggs makes three point jump shot
|
31-24
|
8:04
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard offensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Jack Nunge blocks Jalen Suggs's two point layup
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Keegan Murray misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Anton Watson personal foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-24
|
8:43
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick shooting foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Keegan Murray misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point layup
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp personal foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Anton Watson defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
27-24
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point hook shot (Joe Wieskamp assists)
|
25-24
|
10:25
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
10:40
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point dunk (Joe Wieskamp assists)
|
25-22
|
10:53
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
25-20
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
Joe Toussaint makes two point driving layup
|
22-20
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Oumar Ballo makes two point jump shot (Corey Kispert assists)
|
22-18
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point layup
|
20-18
|
11:57
|
|
+2
|
Oumar Ballo makes two point layup (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
20-16
|
12:08
|
|
|
Aaron Cook defensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point layup
|
18-16
|
13:06
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Nembhard makes three point jump shot (Corey Kispert assists)
|
18-14
|
13:21
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Corey Kispert shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint offensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses two point driving layup
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
14:04
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Suggs makes three point jump shot
|
15-14
|
14:13
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point reverse layup
|
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point driving layup
|
12-14
|
14:48
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Joe Wieskamp assists)
|
10-14
|
15:01
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point hook shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
|
10-11
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi makes two point layup
|
10-9
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Suggs makes three point jump shot (Corey Kispert assists)
|
8-9
|
16:16
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
5-9
|
16:30
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard misses two point driving layup
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick makes two point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
5-7
|
16:56
|
|
|
Anton Watson personal foul (Connor McCaffery draws the foul)
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Drew Timme turnover (bad pass) (Connor McCaffery steals)
|
|
17:22
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp makes three point step back jump shot
|
5-5
|
17:41
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Drew Timme assists)
|
5-2
|
17:51
|
|
|
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Suggs steals)
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Anton Watson misses two point layup
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-2
|
18:54
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-2
|
18:54
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon shooting foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp turnover (bad pass) (Corey Kispert steals)
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Drew Timme turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick personal foul
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Suggs steals)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Drew Timme vs. Luka Garza (Hawkeyes gains possession)
|