VALPO
TOLEDO

2nd Half
VALPO
Crusaders
16
TOLEDO
Rockets
24

Time Team Play Score
10:39   Jacob Ognacevic personal foul (Mattia Acunzo draws the foul)  
11:04   TV timeout  
11:04   Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (carrying)  
11:26 +3 Mattia Acunzo makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists) 41-50
11:35   Spencer Littleson defensive rebound  
11:37   Goodnews Kpegeol misses three point jump shot  
11:54 +3 Marreon Jackson makes three point jump shot (Mattia Acunzo assists) 41-47
12:07   Goodnews Kpegeol personal foul (Marreon Jackson draws the foul)  
12:24   TV timeout  
12:24   Crusaders 30 second timeout  
12:27 +3 Mileek McMillan makes three point jump shot (Nick Robinson assists) 41-44
12:44 +2 Ryan Rollins makes two point driving layup 38-44
13:01   Spencer Littleson defensive rebound  
13:03   Daniel Sackey misses two point driving layup  
13:08   Daniel Sackey defensive rebound  
13:10   Mileek McMillan blocks Ryan Rollins's two point layup  
13:18   Ryan Rollins defensive rebound  
13:20   Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot  
13:35   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
13:37   Ryan Rollins misses three point jump shot  
13:44   Mattia Acunzo defensive rebound  
13:46   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
13:54   Crusaders offensive rebound  
13:56   Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point driving layup  
14:20 +2 Mattia Acunzo makes two point finger roll layup 38-42
14:54 +2 Eron Gordon makes two point floating jump shot 38-40
15:08 +1 JT Shumate makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-40
15:08   JT Shumate misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:08   TV timeout  
15:08   Donovan Clay shooting foul (JT Shumate draws the foul)  
15:32   JT Shumate defensive rebound  
15:34   Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot  
15:39   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
15:41   Keshaun Saunders misses three point jump shot  
16:05 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot (Donovan Clay assists) 36-39
16:21   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
16:23   Marreon Jackson misses two point driving layup  
16:39   Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound  
16:39   Eron Gordon misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:39   Eron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:39   Keshaun Saunders shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)  
17:01 +2 Setric Millner Jr. makes two point layup (Spencer Littleson assists) 34-39
17:21 +1 Eron Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-37
17:21   Ryan Rollins shooting foul (Eron Gordon draws the foul)  
17:21 +2 Eron Gordon makes two point driving layup 33-37
17:37 +3 Marreon Jackson makes three point jump shot (Setric Millner Jr. assists) 31-37
17:51   Daniel Sackey turnover (traveling)  
17:56 +1 JT Shumate makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-34
17:56 +1 JT Shumate makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-33
17:56   Donovan Clay shooting foul (JT Shumate draws the foul)  
18:26 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point jump shot 31-32
18:44 +3 Setric Millner Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists) 29-32
19:02 +2 Eron Gordon makes two point driving layup 29-29
19:08   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
19:10   Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot  
19:43 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point layup (Daniel Sackey assists) 27-29
19:51 +3 Marreon Jackson makes three point jump shot (Setric Millner Jr. assists) 25-29
19:53   Rockets offensive rebound  
19:55   JT Shumate misses two point layup  

1st Half
VALPO
Crusaders
25
TOLEDO
Rockets
26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Marreon Jackson defensive rebound  
0:04   Nick Robinson misses three point jump shot  
0:34   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
0:36   Setric Millner Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:41   Marreon Jackson defensive rebound  
0:43   Eron Gordon misses two point jump shot  
0:53   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
0:55   Marreon Jackson misses two point jump shot  
1:14 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point turnaround hook shot 25-26
1:29 +1 Setric Millner Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 23-26
1:29   Connor Barrett shooting foul (Setric Millner Jr. draws the foul)  
1:29 +2 Setric Millner Jr. makes two point layup (Ryan Rollins assists) 23-25
1:31   Rockets offensive rebound  
1:33   Ben Krikke blocks JT Shumate's two point layup  
1:57 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point putback layup 23-23
2:01   Ben Krikke offensive rebound  
2:03   Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point jump shot  
2:12   Setric Millner Jr. personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
2:30   Crusaders defensive rebound  
2:32   Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot  
2:51   Ben Krikke turnover  
2:51   Ben Krikke offensive foul  
2:58 +3 Spencer Littleson makes three point jump shot (JT Shumate assists) 21-23
3:04   JT Shumate offensive rebound  
3:06   Ryan Rollins misses two point layup  
3:14   Ryan Rollins defensive rebound  
3:16   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
3:29   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
3:31   Setric Millner Jr. misses two point layup  
3:35 +1 Spencer Littleson makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 21-20
3:35 +1 Spencer Littleson makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2 21-19
3:35   Nick Robinson flagrant 1  
3:35   Nick Robinson flagrant 1  
3:35   TV timeout  
3:37   JT Shumate offensive rebound  
3:39   Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot  
3:39   Spencer Littleson offensive rebound  
3:39   Ryan Rollins misses two point layup  
3:48   Jacob Ognacevic turnover (bad pass) (JT Shumate steals)  
3:57   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
3:59   Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot  
4:12 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point pullup jump shot 21-18
4:33   Nick Robinson defensive rebound  
4:35   Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot  
4:48   Nick Robinson turnover (out of bounds)  
4:53   Nick Robinson defensive rebound  
4:55   Marreon Jackson misses three point step back jump shot  
5:08   Rockets defensive rebound  
5:10   Ben Krikke misses two point hook shot  
5:19   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
5:21   Setric Millner Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:44 +3 Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot (Nick Robinson assists) 19-18
5:58 +3 Setric Millner Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists) 16-18
6:16 +1 Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-15
6:16 +1 Donovan Clay makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-15
6:16   JT Shumate shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
6:24   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
6:26   Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot  
6:43   Spencer Littleson defensive rebound  
6:45   Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
6:55   Crusaders defensive rebound  
6:57   Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot  
7:05   Marreon Jackson defensive rebound  
7:07   Nick Robinson misses three point jump shot  
7:38   TV timeout  
7:38   Jamere Hill turnover  
7:38   Jamere Hill offensive foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)  
7:57   Jonathan Komagum defensive rebound  
7:59   Daniel Sackey misses two point jump shot  
8:17   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
8:17   Jamere Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:17   Daniel Sackey personal foul (Jamere Hill draws the foul)  
8:24   Jonathan Komagum defensive rebound  
8:26   Eron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
8:35   Ben Krikke defensive rebound  
8:35   Jamere Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:35   Goodnews Kpegeol personal foul (Jamere Hill draws the foul)  
8:51 +2 Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup 14-15
8:51   Ryan Rollins turnover (Goodnews Kpegeol steals)  
8:51   Ryan Rollins defensive rebound  
8:51   Spencer Littleson blocks Eron Gordon's two point layup  
9:15 +2 Mattia Acunzo makes two point layup (Ryan Rollins assists) 12-15
9:24   Mattia Acunzo defensive rebound  
9:26   Nick Robinson misses two point turnaround jump shot  
9:45   Nick Robinson defensive rebound  
9:47   Mileek McMillan blocks Mattia Acunzo's two point layup  
10:00   Spencer Littleson defensive rebound  
10:02   Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot  
10:19 +2 Ryan Rollins makes two point jump shot 12-13
10:38   Jamere Hill defensive rebound  
10:40   Mileek McMillan misses three point jump shot  
10:54   Mattia Acunzo turnover (traveling)  
11:18 +2 Goodnews Kpegeol makes two point layup 12-11
11:30   Nick Robinson defensive rebound  
11:32   Ryan Rollins misses two point layup  
11:48   JT Shumate misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:48   Goodnews Kpegeol personal foul (JT Shumate draws the foul)  
11:48 +2 JT Shumate makes two point layup (Marreon Jackson assists) 10-11
11:57   Marreon Jackson defensive rebound  
11:59   Goodnews Kpegeol misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:17   Crusaders offensive rebound  
12:19   Jacob Ognacevic misses three point jump shot  
12:34 +2 Marreon Jackson makes two point jump shot (Keshaun Saunders assists) 10-9
12:49   Rockets offensive rebound  
12:51   Ryan Rollins misses three point jump shot  
13:09   Goodnews Kpegeol turnover (carrying)  
13:18 +1 Keshaun Saunders makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-7
13:18   Keshaun Saunders misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:18   Mileek McMillan shooting foul (Keshaun Saunders draws the foul)  
13:36 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot 10-6
13:42   Goodnews Kpegeol defensive rebound  
13:44   Setric Millner Jr. misses two point driving layup  
13:54   Marreon Jackson defensive rebound  
13:56   Mileek McMillan misses two point jump shot  
14:14 +1 Keshaun Saunders makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-6
14:14   Connor Barrett shooting foul (Keshaun Saunders draws the foul)  
14:14 +2 Keshaun Saunders makes two point driving layup 8-5
14:39 +1 Nick Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-3
14:39   Spencer Littleson shooting foul (Nick Robinson draws the foul)  
14:39 +2 Nick Robinson makes two point driving layup 7-3
15:00   Crusaders defensive rebound  
15:02   Keshaun Saunders misses three point jump shot  
15:07   Spencer Littleson offensive rebound  
15:09   Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot  
15:15   Nick Robinson personal foul (Keshaun Saunders draws the foul)  
15:27   TV timeout  
15:27   Daniel Sackey personal foul (Marreon Jackson draws the foul)  
15:28   JT Shumate defensive rebound  
15:30   Marreon Jackson blocks Donovan Clay's two point layup  
15:46   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
15:48   Spencer Littleson misses two point pullup jump shot  
16:03   Ryan Rollins defensive rebound  
16:05   Daniel Sackey misses three point jump shot  
16:20   Ryan Rollins personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
16:20   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
16:22   Ryan Rollins misses two point jump shot  
16:45   Connor Barrett personal foul  
16:45   Spencer Littleson defensive rebound  
16:47   Donovan Clay misses three point jump shot  
17:10   Jonathan Komagum turnover  
17:10   Jonathan Komagum offensive foul (Daniel Sackey draws the foul)  
17:28 +3 Donovan Clay makes three point jump shot 5-3
17:37   Eron Gordon defensive rebound  
17:39   Spencer Littleson misses two point jump shot  
17:42   Setric Millner Jr. offensive rebound  
17:44   Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot  
18:07 +2 Ben Krikke makes two point dunk (Daniel Sackey assists) 2-3
18:28   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
18:30   Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot  
18:37   Ryan Rollins defensive rebound  
18:39   Ben Krikke misses two point driving layup  
19:06 +3 Marreon Jackson makes three point jump shot (Ryan Rollins assists) 0-3
19:10   Rockets offensive rebound  
19:12   Setric Millner Jr. misses two point layup  
19:23   Rockets offensive rebound  
19:25   Marreon Jackson misses two point pullup jump shot  
19:34   Spencer Littleson defensive rebound  
19:36   Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Ben Krikke vs. Jonathan Komagum (Crusaders gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 41 50
Field Goals 17-44 (38.6%) 17-50 (34.0%)
3-Pointers 3-16 (18.8%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 28 35
Offensive 1 5
Defensive 22 24
Team 5 6
Assists 5 13
Steals 1 1
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 6 3
Fouls 16 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
D. Clay G
12 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
M. Jackson G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Valparaiso 3-4 251641
home team logo Toledo 5-3 262450
Savage Arena Toledo, OH
Savage Arena Toledo, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Valparaiso 3-4 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Toledo 5-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Krikke F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Jackson G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
B. Krikke F 12 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
3
M. Jackson G 14 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
38.6 FG% 34.0
18.8 3PT FG% 33.3
66.7 FT% 61.5