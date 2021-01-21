No. 13 Virginia hopes for 'contagious' offense vs. Georgia Tech
No. 13 Virginia hopes for 'contagious' offense vs. Georgia Tech
The phrase "Virginia offense" is no longer an oxymoron.
After ranking 351st in the nation with 57.0 points per game on 41.3 percent shooting last season, the 13th-ranked Cavaliers are scoring 73.5 points per game and shooting 50.7 percent heading into Saturday night's Atlantic Coast Conference clash with Georgia Tech in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia (9-2, 5-0 ACC) seized sole possession of first place in the league with an 85-50 rout at then-No. 12 Clemson in its most recent game on Jan. 16. The Cavaliers shot 60.7 percent from the field and 55.6 percent (15 of 27) from 3-point distance against the Tigers, their highest percentages of the season.
"When things are going your way like that, it's very contagious," said Sam Hauser, who made 4 of 5 from deep and finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. "Guys coming off the bench and even guys on the floor at the time, once they saw other people making shots, I think it gave them more confidence to shoot and take good shots."
Tomas Woldetensae sank 4 of 6 triples and scored 14 off the bench. Trey Murphy made all three of his long-range shots and added 13 points, and 7-footer Jay Huff had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two 3-pointers.
It was the sixth time this season UVA has scored 75 or more points, a number it reached only once in 2019-20.
Defense is still the calling card for coach Tony Bennett's Cavaliers, whose only loss in their last nine contests was to No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 26.
Clemson's five starters combined for just 14 points on 21.7 percent shooting (5 of 23). Conference opponents are averaging just 57.0 points on 40.7 percent shooting overall and 29.5 percent from downtown against Virginia.
Georgia Tech (7-3, 3-1) is also coming off a lopsided win against Clemson, now ranked No. 20. The Yellow Jackets showed no rust Wednesday night while extending their winning streak to five with a convincing 83-65 victory over the Tigers in Atlanta.
Michael Devoe scored 22 points and Jordan Usher and Moses Wright added 21 points apiece in Georgia Tech's first game since Jan. 3. Four previous games were postponed due to COVID-related schedule interruptions.
"A lot of guys had fresh legs and were ready to go," Devoe said of the 17-day layoff. "We left it all on the floor."
The Yellow Jackets' numbers against the Tigers were similar to Virginia's, as they shot 57.4 percent from the field and 61.5 percent (16 of 26) from 3-point territory, led by Devoe (6 of 6) and Usher (5 of 8).
The 16 3-pointers were one shy of a school record.
"We shot the daylights out of it," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said after his team scored the first eight points of the second half to open up a 53-35 lead. Another 10-0 run stretched it to 68-46.
Virginia has won the last six meetings and nine of the last 10. Georgia Tech's last win in Charlottesville was on Jan. 27, 2008.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 7-3
|80.4 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|17.0 APG
|13 Virginia 9-2
|73.5 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wright
|10
|35.8
|17.4
|6.7
|2.1
|2.00
|0.90
|1.4
|55.5
|46.2
|67.9
|2.9
|3.8
|J. Usher
|10
|27.2
|10.8
|5.0
|3.0
|1.30
|0.90
|2.1
|50.0
|38.2
|61.1
|0.9
|4.1
|K. Sturdivant
|10
|13.4
|4.0
|1.4
|1.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.8
|43.8
|27.3
|75.0
|0.1
|1.3
|M. Rice
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|B. Parham
|10
|31.7
|8.8
|3.5
|2.4
|1.20
|0.00
|0.6
|41.1
|32.0
|70.6
|0.9
|2.6
|K. Moore
|9
|22.6
|5.0
|3.7
|0.9
|1.20
|0.40
|0.7
|35.1
|27.8
|63.6
|0.8
|2.9
|J. Meka
|1
|8
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|S. Medlock
|2
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Maxwell
|1
|8
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|J. James
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|R. Howard
|7
|7
|1.9
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.6
|41.7
|0.0
|60.0
|0
|1
|S. Gigiberia
|6
|4.5
|1.2
|2.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.5
|D. Didenko
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Devoe
|10
|34
|15.0
|4.8
|3.5
|1.20
|0.10
|3.4
|45.3
|42.6
|72.0
|0.8
|4
|N. Broadway
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Boyd
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Alvarado
|10
|35.7
|17.1
|3.7
|3.9
|2.30
|0.10
|2.1
|52.2
|38.8
|85.0
|0.8
|2.9
|Total
|10
|0.0
|80.4
|35.7
|17.0
|9.30
|2.70
|12.0
|47.7
|36.9
|71.2
|8.7
|24.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Woldetensae
|10
|15.6
|4.8
|1.6
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.6
|43.2
|41.4
|100.0
|0
|1.6
|K. Stattmann
|3
|11
|4.7
|2.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|58.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2.3
|K. Shedrick
|8
|8.9
|3.5
|2.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.50
|0.8
|52.4
|0.0
|66.7
|1.5
|1.4
|M. Poindexter
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Nixon
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Murphy III
|11
|26.7
|11.1
|2.8
|1.5
|0.50
|0.40
|0.5
|54.7
|52.0
|82.4
|0.5
|2.4
|C. Morsell
|9
|18.2
|6.7
|1.7
|0.7
|0.60
|0.30
|0.6
|46.2
|35.0
|83.3
|0.4
|1.2
|J. McKoy
|10
|12.3
|4.2
|3.4
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|43.2
|28.6
|88.9
|0.8
|2.6
|C. McCorkle
|5
|3.6
|1.0
|0.8
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Katstra
|4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|J. Huff
|11
|22.9
|12.8
|5.9
|0.9
|0.30
|2.30
|0.9
|62.2
|41.9
|84.2
|1.2
|4.7
|S. Hauser
|11
|32.5
|13.8
|7.5
|1.9
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|49.6
|37.5
|78.6
|1.2
|6.4
|C. Coleman
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|K. Clark
|11
|32.4
|10.9
|1.4
|3.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.8
|53.0
|27.8
|75.0
|0
|1.4
|F. Caffaro
|7
|6.4
|1.0
|0.9
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.6
|0.3
|R. Beekman
|11
|26.7
|5.5
|2.6
|2.6
|1.70
|0.10
|1.0
|46.0
|31.3
|75.0
|0.2
|2.5
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|5
|6.2
|1.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.0
|25.0
|20.0
|100.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|11
|0.0
|73.5
|34.5
|14.0
|5.30
|3.70
|8.2
|50.7
|38.5
|80.2
|6.7
|25.6
-
9KANSAS
OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESPN
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO0
0153.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESP3
-
WRIGHT
IUPUI0
0149 O/U
+15
12:00pm ESP3
-
AUBURN
SC0
0152.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm ESP2
-
JMAD
NEAST0
0142.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
23UCONN
11CREIGH0
0138 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm FOX
-
16VATECH
CUSE0
0141.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm
-
LOYMD
AMER0
0142.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm
-
8HOU
TEMPLE0
0131 O/U
+11.5
12:00pm CBS
-
GMASON
STJOES0
0146 O/U
+3.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
NORFLK
COPPST0
0148.5 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
ARK
VANDY0
0153 O/U
+7.5
1:00pm SECN
-
DEL
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-14
1:00pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
HOLY0
0145 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCST
UNC0
0148.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESPN
-
2BAYLOR
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm CBS
-
FLA
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm ESP2
-
MONST
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
MD
17MINN0
0145.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm BTN
-
SMU
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
ALBANY
NH0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
WEBER
SUTAH0
0154 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
SJST
NMEX0
0141 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
EWASH
NCOLO0
0148 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NJTECH0
0135.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESP3
-
VMI
MERCER0
0158.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
HOFSTRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MRSHL
FIU0
0154 O/U
+9.5
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SACST0
0121.5 O/U
+2.5
2:05pm
-
ARMY
NAVY0
0135 O/U
-3
2:30pm CBSSN
-
PROV
3NOVA0
0138.5 O/U
-11
2:30pm FOX
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0144 O/U
-14.5
2:30pm NBCS
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
3:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0136 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
20CLEM
FSU0
0135 O/U
-6
3:00pm ABC
-
IDST
PORTST0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
3:05pm
-
TEXAM
MISS0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:30pm SECN
-
15OHIOST
10WISC0
0134 O/U
-5
4:00pm CBS
-
BU
LAFAY0
0145.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIAGARA
QUINN0
0128.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP3
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
ABIL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
FAU0
0124.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
ETNST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0136 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0144 O/U
+19
4:00pm
-
14WVU
KSTATE0
0136 O/U
+11
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
STJOHN0
0154.5 O/U
-15
4:00pm FS1
-
GAST
APPST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSA0
0140 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
RICE
UAB0
0142 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
LAMON0
0123 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
GASOU
SALAB0
0140.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
LALAF0
0149 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
TXARL0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
USD
PORT0
0146.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
UCDAV
CALSD0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
MILW
CLEVST0
0131 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
DTROIT
OAK0
0153 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0150 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP3
-
JAXST
PEAY0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
24UCLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FOX
-
EILL
TNST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
SELOU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
STETSON
BELLAR0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
UNF0
0135 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
ROBERT0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0141 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
WMICH0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MIAOH
EMICH0
0138.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
5:30pm
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0143 O/U
-13
5:30pm
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0144 O/U
+10
6:00pm
-
LSU
UK0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
VALPO
ILLST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0162 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
DEPAUL
MARQET0
0142 O/U
-9
6:00pm FS1
-
NORL
NICHST0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MISSST
18BAMA0
0149 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
PITT
WAKE0
0142 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm
-
MARIST
RIDER0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY0
0132.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
NALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCIRV0
0131 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP3
-
UCSB
CSN0
0149 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
UCRIV0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
STPETE
SIENA0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
DUQ0
0132.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NWEST
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0147 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
SDAK
WILL0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
ORAL0
0140 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
USC
CAL0
0135 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm PACN
-
COLO
WASHST0
0134.5 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESP2
-
GATECH
13UVA0
0124 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
FGC
LPSCMB0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
MURYST0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm ESP+
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0136.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm ESP+
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0146 O/U
-15
8:30pm
-
19MIZZOU
6TENN0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm SECN
-
GC
DIXIE0
0142.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm
-
LNGBCH
CALBPTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
1GONZAG0
0150 O/U
-26
10:00pm ATSN
-
PEPPER
BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
OREGST
21OREG0
0137 O/U
-9.5
10:30pm PACN
-
22ILL
MICHST0
0
PPD FOX
-
UMBC
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
CINCY
8HOU0
0
PPD CBS
-
BING
MAINE0
0
PPD ESP3
-
DREXEL
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
IOWAST
12TXTECH0
0
PPD
-
HOW
MORGAN0
0
PPD
-
CIT
SAMFORD0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU0
0
PPD
-
SEMO
EKY0
0
PPD ESP+
-
BUFF
NILL0
0
PPD
-
UVM
HARTFD0
0
PPD
-
5TEXAS
TCU0
0
PPD
-
NTEXAS
ODU0
0
PPD
-
PITT
BC0
0
PPD
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
STBON
25STLOU0
0
PPD ESP2
-
CALBPTST
CHIST0
0
-
TEXPA
TARL0
0
ESP+
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0