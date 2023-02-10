No. 3 Alabama brings 11-0 SEC mark to rival Auburn
No. 3 Alabama is undefeated in the Southeastern Conference but faces a stern test when it visits rival Auburn for a Saturday afternoon showdown.
The Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0 SEC) have won 12 of their last 13 games, including a dominating 97-69 home victory over Florida on Wednesday. The only setback for coach Nate Oats' team over that span was a shocking 93-69 loss at Oklahoma.
Leading the charge is freshman sensation Brandon Miller, who leads the team in minutes (32.9), scoring (19.0) and rebounding (8.3). He tallied 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists against the Gators to spark Alabama to its best SEC start since the 1955-56 team went 14-0 in league play.
The Crimson Tide also matched the 1975-76 team -- coached by the great C.M. Newton -- for the best 24-game start in school history.
"It's great. They've had a lot of really good teams here," Oats said. "I don't even know who was in the SEC back in '55-'56, but it's a good league now. We're just trying to play good basketball. I thought we played pretty well tonight. It's nice to make some history around here."
Mark Sears (13.9) and Noah Clowney (10.1) are Alabama's other double-digit scorers. But the Crimson Tide has a deep playing rotation, and guys like Jaden Bradley, Nimari Burnett, Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly are all solid scorers who double as quality defenders.
Charles Bediako is Alabama's anchor in the post and recorded four blocks against the Gators. He'll be tested, however, squaring off against Auburn big man Johni Broome, who is one of the SEC's best low-post performers.
Broome recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in an 83-78 road loss to Texas A&M Tuesday night. It was the sixth straight game he has scored in double figures.
Wendell Green Jr. led Auburn (17-7, 7-4) with 20 points and six assists in the loss to the Aggies. He's the Tigers leading scorer at 13.9 points per game, while his 4.4 assists per game rank third in the league.
If Auburn is to pull the upset, the Tigers need strong efforts from Green as well as Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan, who are capable scorers when they are shooting well.
The Tigers will also need to get good production from K.D Johnson and Dylan Cardwell off the bench. Auburn has lost four of its last five games, but two consecutive road losses to Tennessee and Texas A&M doesn't have coach Bruce Pearl hitting the panic button.
"(This game) tells you these kids are buying into the scouts," Pearl said after the loss to the Aggies. "It tells you they're preparing. It tells you they're grinding. We were ready to play. We started both halves well. (Coaches) Wes Flanigan and Chad Prewett did a great job with the scout. We played a lot of good basketball out here. We've just got to build on it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:52
|Tigers defensive rebound
|5:09
|Johni Broome personal foul
|5:09
|Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|5:11
|Wendell Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:31
|+2
|Nick Pringle makes two point layup (Nimari Burnett assists)
|27-27
|5:43
|+1
|K.D. Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-27
|5:43
|+1
|K.D. Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-26
|5:43
|Charles Bediako personal foul (K.D. Johnson draws the foul)
|5:43
|Jahvon Quinerly turnover (bad pass) (K.D. Johnson steals)
|6:02
|Charles Bediako defensive rebound
|6:02
|Jaylin Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:02
|+1
|Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-25
|6:02
|Mark Sears personal foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|6:28
|+2
|Charles Bediako makes two point dunk (Brandon Miller assists)
|25-24
|6:43
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-24
|6:43
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-23
|6:43
|Jahvon Quinerly shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|7:02
|+2
|Brandon Miller makes two point jump shot
|23-22
|7:22
|Dylan Cardwell turnover (lost ball) (Mark Sears steals)
|7:42
|+2
|Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup
|21-22
|8:00
|TV timeout
|8:00
|Chris Moore turnover (traveling)
|8:11
|Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|8:13
|Chris Moore misses three point jump shot
|8:16
|Tigers offensive rebound
|8:18
|Rylan Griffen blocks Wendell Green Jr.'s three point jump shot
|8:22
|Charles Bediako turnover (bad pass) (Jaylin Williams steals)
|8:33
|+2
|Dylan Cardwell makes two point dunk (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
|19-22
|8:46
|+1
|Brandon Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-20
|8:46
|Allen Flanigan shooting foul (Brandon Miller draws the foul)
|8:46
|+2
|Brandon Miller makes two point jump shot
|18-20
|8:53
|Jaylin Williams personal foul (Jaden Bradley draws the foul)
|9:03
|Rylan Griffen defensive rebound
|9:05
|Wendell Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:22
|Brandon Miller personal foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|9:35
|Crimson Tide turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:07
|Charles Bediako defensive rebound
|10:09
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|10:29
|+3
|Rylan Griffen makes three point jump shot (Nimari Burnett assists)
|16-20
|10:36
|Nimari Burnett offensive rebound
|10:38
|Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
|11:06
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup
|13-20
|11:09
|Johni Broome offensive rebound
|11:11
|Allen Flanigan misses two point layup
|11:18
|TV timeout
|11:18
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|11:22
|K.D. Johnson offensive rebound
|11:24
|Johni Broome misses two point jump shot
|11:46
|+3
|Nimari Burnett makes three point jump shot (Charles Bediako assists)
|13-18
|12:02
|+1
|K.D. Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-18
|12:02
|+1
|K.D. Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-17
|12:02
|Noah Clowney shooting foul (K.D. Johnson draws the foul)
|12:25
|+2
|Rylan Griffen makes two point dunk
|10-16
|12:43
|+2
|K.D. Johnson makes two point jump shot
|8-16
|13:03
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|13:05
|Noah Gurley misses two point jump shot
|13:21
|+1
|K.D. Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-14
|13:21
|+1
|K.D. Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-13
|13:21
|Nimari Burnett shooting foul (K.D. Johnson draws the foul)
|13:34
|Crimson Tide turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:05
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:16
|Wendell Green Jr. offensive rebound
|14:18
|Lior Berman misses three point jump shot
|14:38
|+2
|Nimari Burnett makes two point dunk (Charles Bediako assists)
|8-12
|14:55
|+3
|Wendell Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Johni Broome assists)
|6-12
|15:12
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|15:12
|Charles Bediako misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:12
|Charles Bediako misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:12
|TV timeout
|15:12
|K.D. Johnson shooting foul (Charles Bediako draws the foul)
|15:28
|+3
|Wendell Green Jr. makes three point jump shot
|6-9
|15:50
|+2
|Jaden Bradley makes two point jump shot
|6-6
|16:08
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|16:08
|Allen Flanigan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:08
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-6
|16:08
|Jaden Bradley shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|16:25
|+2
|Charles Bediako makes two point dunk
|4-5
|16:32
|Wendell Green Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Charles Bediako steals)
|16:41
|+2
|Noah Clowney makes two point layup (Jaden Bradley assists)
|2-5
|16:45
|Jump ball. Mark Sears vs. K.D. Johnson (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|17:01
|Johni Broome personal foul
|17:23
|+3
|Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Johni Broome assists)
|0-5
|17:27
|Tigers offensive rebound
|17:27
|Charles Bediako blocks Wendell Green Jr.'s two point layup
|17:37
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|17:39
|Charles Bediako misses two point layup
|17:47
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|17:49
|Johni Broome misses two point jump shot
|17:59
|Noah Clowney personal foul
|18:14
|Mark Sears turnover (bad pass)
|18:18
|Wendell Green Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Mark Sears steals)
|18:29
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|18:31
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|18:56
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:11
|Brandon Miller turnover (lost ball) (Wendell Green Jr. steals)
|19:19
|Zep Jasper personal foul
|19:19
|Charles Bediako offensive rebound
|19:21
|Jaden Bradley misses two point layup
|19:40
|Noah Clowney defensive rebound
|19:42
|Zep Jasper misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Charles Bediako vs. Johni Broome (Wendell Green Jr. gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Tigers defensive rebound
|4:52
|Johni Broome personal foul
|5:09
|Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|5:09
|Wendell Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:11
|+ 2
|Nick Pringle makes two point layup (Nimari Burnett assists)
|5:31
|+ 1
|K.D. Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:43
|+ 1
|K.D. Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:43
|Charles Bediako personal foul (K.D. Johnson draws the foul)
|5:43
|Jahvon Quinerly turnover (bad pass) (K.D. Johnson steals)
|5:43
|Charles Bediako defensive rebound
|6:02
|Jaylin Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|27
|27
|Field Goals
|12-18 (66.7%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|3-Pointers
|2-5 (40.0%)
|3-9 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|1-3 (33.3%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|11
|Offensive
|2
|4
|Defensive
|6
|4
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|6
|3
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|4
|Fouls
|8
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|R. Griffen G
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|K. Johnson G
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|66.7
|FG%
|38.9
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|83.3
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Miller
|5
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Burnett
|5
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Quinerly
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Pringle
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Sears
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Donaldson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Berman
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Sobera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Traore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Westry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Akingbola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Leopard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|8
|3
|7/18
|3/9
|10/12
|6
|59
|3
|0
|4
|4
|4
-
BELLAR
QUEEN79
73
2nd 1:45
-
BRY
UMBC68
69
2nd 3:17
-
BU
LAF55
57
2nd 34.0
-
GW
JOES64
74
2nd 4:16
-
9KAN
OKLA69
43
2nd 3:44 CBS
-
SC
MISS55
57
2nd 1:54 SECN
-
ARMY
NAVY24
29
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
ALB
BING33
35
1st 0.0
-
3ALA
AUB27
27
1st 5:09 ESPN
-
BGSU
BALL24
39
1st 2:52
-
CAMP
GWEB20
31
1st 0.0
-
CLEM
UNC31
40
1st 1:24 ESP2
-
COR
BRWN22
42
1st 1:41
-
DU
NDST30
28
1st 0.0
-
HOFS
MONM37
16
1st 0.0
-
HC
AMER34
32
1st 0.0
-
UIC
BELM37
51
1st 0.0
-
INST
UNI44
29
1st 0.0
-
JMAD
CCAR31
41
1st 0.0
-
LT
FAU41
41
1st 7.0 ESP+
-
MRSH
GAST43
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MURR
BRAD21
31
1st 0.0
-
UNCA
PRES34
34
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
STON31
34
1st 0.0
-
NEOM
UND32
33
1st 0.0
-
PENN
HARV41
31
1st 0.0
-
PRIN
DART40
35
1st 0.0
-
URI
GMU29
34
1st 1:00
-
24RUTG
ILL34
29
1st 1:01 FS1
-
SIU
DRKE22
45
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
STET
UNF36
44
1st 0.0
-
STFR
STONEH15
23
1st 0.0
-
TOWS
DREX30
31
1st 0.0
-
21CONN
23CREI19
26
1st 3:43 FOX
-
MASS
LAS35
33
1st 0.0
-
VT
ND43
40
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WCU
FUR10
25
1st 10:52
-
W&M
ELON29
32
1st 0.0
-
FOR
DAV5
7
1st 13:13 USA
-
ARST
GASO0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
CIT
SAM0
0147 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
ORU
WIU0
0155 O/U
+13.5
3:00pm
-
STXAVI
CHST0
0
3:00pm
-
CMU
M-OH0
0137 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm
-
ULM
USM0
0136 O/U
-12
3:30pm ESP+
-
MER
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-3.5
3:30pm CBSSN
-
VAN
FLA0
0137.5 O/U
-9
3:30pm SECN
-
ALCN
COOK0
0143 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
ALST
UAPB0
0139 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
14BAY
17TCU0
0148 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
COC
HAMP0
0158 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
COPP
SCST0
0162.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CP
CSN0
0119.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
DUKE
8UVA0
0127 O/U
-6
4:00pm ESPN
-
EWU
IDHO0
0151.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
FGCU
JU0
0129.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
HOW
DSU0
0140 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
JAST
FAMU0
0130 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
LCHI
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
ME
NJIT0
0135.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MRMK
SFU0
0132 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
MORG
NCCU0
0143 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
MTSU
UAB0
0150 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NORF
UMES0
0138 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
PRST
NAU0
0151 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UNLV
25SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm FOX
-
UTEP
UTSA0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
WISC
NEB0
0127.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm BTN
-
WMU
NIU0
0146 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UALR
UTM0
0162 O/U
-6
4:30pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0138.5 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
LAM
TXCC0
0146 O/U
-18
4:30pm
-
NICH
SELA0
0152 O/U
PK
4:30pm
-
PEAY
CARK0
0149 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
TNTC
TNST0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0141.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
CCSU
FDU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
GT
WAKE0
0147.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ACCN
-
HOUC
UIW0
0151 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
JVST
KENN0
0135 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
MCNS
UNO0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
MORE
SEMO0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
TXST0
0125.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
UL
TROY0
0145 O/U
+2
5:00pm
-
SCUP
WINT0
0142 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
RAD
CHSO0
0137 O/U
+4
5:30pm
-
TXSO
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
APP
USA0
0129 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
CHAR
NTEX0
0110.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm ESP+
-
18IND
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
15SMC
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+11
6:00pm CBSSN
-
MSST
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
MIZZ
6TENN0
0142 O/U
-13
6:00pm SECN
-
OKST
11ISU0
0127.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
USC
ORST0
0130.5 O/U
+9
6:00pm PACN
-
PVAM
SOU0
0138 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
AAMU
MVSU0
0136 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
DET
GB0
0142 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
EKY
LIB0
0140.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
VALP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
12KSU
TTU0
0145 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
LON
HIPT0
0144 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LEH0
0135.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0150 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
LOU
19MIA0
0147.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
LOW
UVM0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
NE
UNCW0
0132 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
OAK
MIL0
0154 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
FIU0
0152.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
ABIL0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
SDST0
0144.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
USF
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFA
UTRGV0
0152 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0165.5 O/U
+12
7:30pm
-
4ARIZ
STAN0
0151 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
ASU
CAL0
0128 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm PACN
-
MTST
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NCO0
0139 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
HALL
NOVA0
0131 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS1
-
SUU
UTVA0
0151 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
STTHMN0
0135 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
WYO
BSU0
0135.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
NALAB0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
8:15pm
-
TA&M
LSU0
0138 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LIND
SNIND0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
MONT
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
TRLST
UTU0
0141 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
BYU
16GONZ0
0156 O/U
-13
10:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
UTAH0
0138.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm FS1
-
GRCN
SEA0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0139 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
PEP
SF0
0158.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
UCD
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
7UCLA
ORE0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
USD
UOP0
0160 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UTST
SJSU0
0139.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
UCI0
0141 O/U
-6.5
10:30pm ESPU
-
WASH
WSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
COLG
BUCK76
56
Final
-
10MARQ
GTWN89
75
Final FS1
-
22NCST
BC92
62
Final ESP+
-
PITT
FSU83
75
Final ESPU
-
20PROV
SJU68
73
Final FOX
-
PSU
MD68
74
Final BTN
-
UK
UGA68
75
Final ESPN
-
WVU
5TEX60
94
Final ESP2
-
STBN
DUQ54
56
Final USA
-
LIU
WAG46
58
Final
-
ECU
TUL0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NMST
CABP0
0