EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard scored 20 points, Kenny Wooten matched his career high with seven blocks and Oregon never trailed in a 69-46 victory over Stanford on Sunday night.

Louis King added 16 points and Victor Bailey Jr. had 11 off the bench for the Ducks (15-9, 6-5 Pac-12), who have won four of their last five games. Oregon used a 20-5 run late in the second half to lead by as many as 26 points.

Freshman Bryce Wills, the Pac-12's youngest player, led the Cardinal (12-11, 5-6) with 13 points. KZ Okpala had 10, nearly eight below his season average, and Josh Sharma had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford tied its season low with 46 points and made just 15 of 55 (27.3 percent) from the field, its second-worst shooting performance of the season.

The Ducks shot 26 of 59 (44.1 percent) and had a 41-37 edge in rebounds, led by King's seven.

The Cardinal struggled from the opening tip without sophomore point guard Daejon Davis, who was injured Thursday night in a head-to-head collision against Oregon State.

Stanford missed 21 of its first 22 shots, with Wooten blocking five of them, to trail 16-2 after the opening 13 minutes. The Cardinal then recovered enough to hit 6 of 9 to end the half with Oregon up 30-20, though neither team had a player with more than five points.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford missed Daejon Davis and his 12.6 points per game most at the outset, and the Cardinal have just three days before their next game. A Stanford official confirmed only that Davis was unavailable because of an injury.

Oregon is now tied with USC for fifth in the Pac-12 with five of its last seven regular-season games on the road, which makes the Ducks' goal of a top-four finish for a bye in the conference tournament in Las Vegas all the more challenging.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts USC on Wednesday night.

Oregon: At Oregon State on Saturday night.

