STNFRD
Stanford
Cardinal
12-11
away team logo
46
TF 6
FINAL
End
2nd
Sun Feb. 10
8:00pm
BONUS
69
TF 13
home team logo
OREG
Oregon
Ducks
15-9
ML: +218
OREG -6, O/U 137.5
ML: -260
STNFRD
OREG

No Text

Pritchard scores 20 as Oregon beats Stanford 69-46

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard scored 20 points, Kenny Wooten matched his career high with seven blocks and Oregon never trailed in a 69-46 victory over Stanford on Sunday night.

Louis King added 16 points and Victor Bailey Jr. had 11 off the bench for the Ducks (15-9, 6-5 Pac-12), who have won four of their last five games. Oregon used a 20-5 run late in the second half to lead by as many as 26 points.

Freshman Bryce Wills, the Pac-12's youngest player, led the Cardinal (12-11, 5-6) with 13 points. KZ Okpala had 10, nearly eight below his season average, and Josh Sharma had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Stanford tied its season low with 46 points and made just 15 of 55 (27.3 percent) from the field, its second-worst shooting performance of the season.

The Ducks shot 26 of 59 (44.1 percent) and had a 41-37 edge in rebounds, led by King's seven.

The Cardinal struggled from the opening tip without sophomore point guard Daejon Davis, who was injured Thursday night in a head-to-head collision against Oregon State.

Stanford missed 21 of its first 22 shots, with Wooten blocking five of them, to trail 16-2 after the opening 13 minutes. The Cardinal then recovered enough to hit 6 of 9 to end the half with Oregon up 30-20, though neither team had a player with more than five points.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford missed Daejon Davis and his 12.6 points per game most at the outset, and the Cardinal have just three days before their next game. A Stanford official confirmed only that Davis was unavailable because of an injury.

Oregon is now tied with USC for fifth in the Pac-12 with five of its last seven regular-season games on the road, which makes the Ducks' goal of a top-four finish for a bye in the conference tournament in Las Vegas all the more challenging.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts USC on Wednesday night.

Oregon: At Oregon State on Saturday night.

Key Players
K. Okpala
P. Pritchard
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
46.9 Field Goal % 39.8
40.0 Three Point % 33.8
70.1 Free Throw % 90.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kodye Pugh, stolen by Miles Norris 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaac White 29.0
  Francis Okoro missed layup 31.0
+ 1 Isaac White made free throw 56.0
  Shooting foul on Will Richardson 56.0
+ 2 Isaac White made driving layup 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaac White 1:04
  Victor Bailey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Ehab Amin 1:29
  Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:31
+ 2 Louis King made fade-away jump shot 1:36
Team Stats
Points 46 69
Field Goals 15-55 (27.3%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 3-18 (16.7%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 13-22 (59.1%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 37 41
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 20 29
Team 6 4
Assists 3 11
Steals 1 9
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 13 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
B. Wills G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Stanford 12-11 202646
home team logo Oregon 15-9 303969
OREG -6, O/U 137.5
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
OREG -6, O/U 137.5
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Stanford 12-11 73.6 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Oregon 15-9 71.0 PPG 36.5 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
2
B. Wills G 5.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.7 APG 44.9 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 11.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.3 APG 38.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
B. Wills G 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 20 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
27.3 FG% 44.1
16.7 3PT FG% 41.2
59.1 FT% 58.8
Stanford
Starters
B. Wills
K. Okpala
J. Sharma
O. Da Silva
C. Ryan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Wills 13 3 1 5/10 0/2 3/9 1 31 0 1 3 1 2
K. Okpala 10 2 1 3/14 1/4 3/4 1 35 1 0 1 0 2
J. Sharma 8 10 0 2/5 0/0 4/4 2 30 0 1 1 4 6
O. Da Silva 2 6 0 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 1 0 4 2
C. Ryan 0 2 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 3 29 0 0 2 0 2
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
L. King
K. Wooten
P. White
W. Richardson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 20 4 2 8/13 2/4 2/2 1 37 1 0 1 0 4
L. King 16 7 0 6/12 1/3 3/6 3 31 3 0 1 0 7
K. Wooten 6 6 2 2/6 0/0 2/2 4 25 0 7 0 2 4
P. White 4 6 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 22 0 1 1 2 4
W. Richardson 0 3 4 0/3 0/0 0/0 4 26 1 0 1 0 3
