Gillespie leads No. 15 Villanova past Temple

  • AP
  • Feb 16, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Faced with a halftime deficit, Collin Gillespie and Villanova didn’t panic.

Gillespie scored a season-high 29 points to lead No. 15 Villanova to a 76-56 comeback victory over Philadelphia rival Temple on Sunday.

Jermaine Samuels added 13 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10 for Villanova (19-6), which won its seventh straight game over Temple while finishing 4-0 in the Big 5.

The Wildcats, hurt by early foul trouble to starters Justin Moore and Robinson-Earl, trailed by four points at halftime. But they took over after the break, using a game-changing 20-2 run over the first 5 minutes, 46 seconds of the second half to take control.

“We were good, we were positive, we knew we had to make adjustments and stick to our game plan,” Gillespie said of the feeling at the break. “In the second half we made stops at the defensive end, and it gave us easy opportunities at offensive end.”

Villanova made 7 of 10 shots, including 6 of 8 3-pointers, during the stretch while Temple was 1 of 8 from the field, 0 for 3 from beyond the arc and committed five turnovers.

“Great second half,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “We just made shots. When that happens, any team is tough to beat. It started with our defensive effort in second half and that led to making shots. That together was the difference.”

Quinton Rose scored 22 points and Nate Pierre-Louis had 16 for Temple (13-12).

Temple was in good position to pull off the upset after the opening 20 minutes.

But Villanova quickly erased a four-point halftime deficit by hitting three 3-pointers early in the second half, the last by Gillespie with 17:41 remaining put Villanova up 35-30.

And the Wildcats continued to pour it on.

Moore's 3-pointer with 14:14 left gave Villanova a 46-32 lead.

Temple got within seven at 49-42 on Rose’s drive with 10 minutes left, but never got closer.

FROM DISTANCE

Outside shooting was a big difference, as Villanova made 17 of 36 on 3-pointers while Temple was 2 of 16 from beyond the arc.

“It’s really been our Achilles’ heel,” Temple coach Aaron McKie said.

Gillespie had a career-high seven 3-pointers.

“He trumped us this afternoon,” McKie said.

BIG 5

Temple and Villanova have been the standard bearers of the Philadelphia Big 5, the yearly city round-robin series that also includes La Salle, Penn and Saint Joseph’s. The Wildcats already had clinched at least a share of their 27th title with wins earlier this season over the other three Philadelphia rivals. They are now tied with Temple for most Big 5 titles.

“I’m very proud of that,” Wright said. “It’s something we’ll talk about at the end of the season. We never spend too much time during the season. It’s just the next game; we really work on that. It’s great, I’m happy, but at the end of the year we’ll look back and be very proud of that.”

The Owls last beat the Wildcats on Dec. 5, 2012, and Villanova increased its lead to 51-43 in the series that goes back to 1914.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats are third in the tough Big East with six conference games remaining. Villanova has a chance to finish strong in the league, as five of its six remaining Big East games are against teams that are the bottom five teams in the league. Villanova’s other conference game is a rematch at first-place Seton Hall on March 4. The Pirates defeated Villanova 70-64 on Feb. 8 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Temple: The Owls’ best hope to make the NCAA tournament is to win the American Athletic Conference tournament and Temple could help itself with a better seeding. The top four league teams get a first-round bye in the conference tournament. Temple is 5-7 in the AAC and three games back of fourth-place SMU with six games remaining. If the Owls can’t grab the No. 4 seed or higher, they’ll have to win four games in four days in the AAC tournament to grab the conference’s automatic bid.

UP NEXT

Villanova: At DePaul on Wednesday.

Temple: Hosts Connecticut on Thursday.

---

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 26
TEMPLE Owls 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Temple  
19:44   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:41   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
19:23 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 3-0
19:07   Jake Forrester missed layup  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
18:52 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 6-0
18:30 +2 Justyn Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 6-2
18:31   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
18:17   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
18:05   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:54   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
17:34   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:30   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
17:29   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore  
17:16 +2 Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Alani Moore II 6-4
16:52   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:39   Justyn Hamilton missed turnaround jump shot  
16:37   Offensive rebound by Temple  
16:37   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
16:29   Jake Forrester missed layup  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Temple  
16:20   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
16:02   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
15:47   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
15:40 +2 Jake Forrester made turnaround jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 6-6
15:40   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:40 +1 Jake Forrester made free throw 6-7
15:19   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
15:18   Shooting foul on Quinton Rose  
15:18 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
15:18 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-7
14:55   Quinton Rose missed driving layup  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
14:47   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Temple  
14:26   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:13 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Cole Swider 10-7
13:47   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:35   Traveling violation turnover on Collin Gillespie  
13:21   Monty Scott missed jump shot, blocked by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
13:08   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
12:51   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Temple  
12:23 +3 Josh Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 10-10
11:54   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:40   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
11:20   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
11:02   Monty Scott missed finger-roll layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
10:41   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
10:31 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 10-12
9:56   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
9:53   Shot clock violation turnover on Villanova  
9:35   Bad pass turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis, stolen by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
9:28 +2 Collin Gillespie made reverse layup 12-12
9:12   Jake Forrester missed layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8:58 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 14-12
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II  
8:28   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:08   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
7:45   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
7:32 +2 Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 14-14
7:08 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 17-14
6:48   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
6:31   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
6:25 +2 Alani Moore II made floating jump shot 17-16
5:58   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
5:49 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 17-18
5:19 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 20-18
5:04   Shooting foul on Brandon Slater  
5:04 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 20-19
5:04 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 20-19
5:04 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-20
4:48   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by J.P. Moorman II  
4:22 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup 20-22
4:04   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
4:04 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 21-22
4:04 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
3:46 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made fade-away jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 22-24
3:25   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
3:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:14 +2 Monty Scott made driving layup 22-26
2:49   Collin Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Quinton Rose  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
2:31 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 22-28
2:03 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 24-28
2:03   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
2:03   Saddiq Bey missed free throw  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
1:44   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
1:33   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
1:31   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
1:18   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
1:10   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
54.0 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 26-28
36.0   Offensive foul on Jake Forrester  
36.0   Turnover on Jake Forrester  
12.0   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
3.0   Quinton Rose missed layup  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
1.0 +2 Quinton Rose made tip-in 26-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NOVA Wildcats 50
TEMPLE Owls 26

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:30   Personal foul on Alani Moore II  
19:15 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 29-30
18:57   Out of bounds turnover on Jake Forrester  
18:35 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 32-30
18:07   Offensive foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:07   Turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:48   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:41 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 35-30
17:35   30-second timeout called  
17:35   Commercial timeout called  
17:25   Quinton Rose missed driving layup  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
17:11   Offensive foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:11   Turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:00   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:53 +2 Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 35-32
16:31 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 38-32
16:07   J.P. Moorman II missed driving layup  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
15:59   Jake Forrester missed tip-in  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
15:50 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 40-32
15:42   Jake Forrester missed turnaround jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
15:30 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 43-32
15:08   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
14:41   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
14:33   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
14:31   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
14:25   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
14:15 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 46-32
14:14   30-second timeout called  
14:14   Commercial timeout called  
13:56   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
13:34   Traveling violation turnover on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:17 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made driving layup 46-34
12:54   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
12:36 +2 Quinton Rose made layup 46-36
12:31   30-second timeout called  
12:31   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Quinton Rose  
12:31   Quinton Rose missed dunk  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
12:13   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Temple  
11:59   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:59 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 46-37
11:59 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-38
11:30 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 49-38
11:02 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made driving layup 49-40
10:44   Saddiq Bey missed driving layup  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
10:36   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
10:15   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
10:04 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup 49-42
9:44 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 51-42
9:29   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9:27 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup 53-42
9:27   Shooting foul on Monty Scott  
9:27 +1 Jermaine Samuels made free throw 54-42
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:33   Collin Gillespie missed driving layup  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:10   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
8:12   Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:12 +1 Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-43
8:09   Lost ball turnover on Cole Swider  
7:59   Josh Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:33 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made reverse layup 56-43
7:21 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot 56-45
7:01   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
6:54   Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey  
6:54   Commercial timeout called  
6:43   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
6:22 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 59-45
6:08   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
5:53   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
5:46   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie  
5:35   Quinton Rose missed floating jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Quinton Rose  
5:19 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made dunk, assist by Alani Moore II 59-47
4:52 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 62-47
4:35   Offensive foul on De'Vondre Perry  
4:35   Turnover on De'Vondre Perry  
4:23 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 65-47
4:19   Full timeout called  
4:19   Commercial timeout called  
4:11 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made driving dunk 65-49
3:37   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by De'Vondre Perry  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
3:30 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Slater 68-49
3:14   Shooting foul on Brandon Slater  
3:14   Quinton Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:14   Quinton Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
3:03   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
2:56 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 71-49
2:42 +3 Monty Scott made 3-pt. jump shot 71-52
2:25   Traveling violation turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2:17   Shooting foul on Brandon Slater  
2:17 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 71-53
2:17 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-54
2:09   Jumpball received by Villanova  
1:53   Jermaine Samuels missed turnaround jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
1:43   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:43 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 71-55
1:43 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-56
1:34 +2 Saddiq Bey made driving dunk 73-56
1:11   Nate Pierre-Louis missed fade-away jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
53.0   Personal foul on Quinton Rose  
51.0 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryan Antoine 76-56
