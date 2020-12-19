|
20:00
|
|
|
Charles Bassey vs. Jordan Bruner (Kenny Cooper gains possession)
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:06
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
James Rojas misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Hilltoppers defensive rebound
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth turnover (bad pass) (James Rojas steals)
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth personal foul
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper personal foul
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bruner makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
17:44
|
|
|
Josh Anderson turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner turnover (bad pass) (Josh Anderson steals)
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
+2
|
Carson Williams makes two point jump shot
|
4-2
|
17:17
|
|
|
James Rojas shooting foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Carson Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper personal foul
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
James Rojas misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Josh Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses two point layup
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Josh Anderson blocks Jaden Shackelford's two point layup
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth defensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth offensive foul
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth turnover
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Carson Williams blocks Joshua Primo's two point jump shot
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Joshua Primo offensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Crimson Tide turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Carson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|
6-2
|
14:36
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:02
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot
|
6-5
|
13:43
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls turnover (bad pass) (John Petty Jr. steals)
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point dunk
|
6-7
|
13:07
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls misses two point layup
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point layup
|
8-7
|
12:35
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:20
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Rawls makes two point jump shot
|
10-7
|
12:09
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Hilltoppers defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Carson Williams misses two point layup
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Carson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly blocks Jordan Rawls's two point layup
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Hilltoppers offensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:31
|
|
+2
|
Luke Frampton makes two point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|
12-7
|
11:24
|
|
|
Luke Frampton shooting foul (Keon Ellis draws the foul)
|
|
11:24
|
|
+1
|
Keon Ellis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-8
|
11:24
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Keon Ellis offensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses two point layup
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Joshua Primo blocks Dayvion McKnight's two point layup
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Hilltoppers offensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Joshua Primo shooting foul (Luke Frampton draws the foul)
|
|
10:52
|
|
+1
|
Luke Frampton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-8
|
10:52
|
|
+1
|
Luke Frampton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-8
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Gary makes two point layup (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|
14-10
|
10:37
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point layup (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|
16-10
|
10:27
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly turnover (palming)
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Juwan Gary defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup
|
16-12
|
9:46
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight turnover (John Petty Jr. steals)
|
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
16-14
|
9:09
|
|
|
Hilltoppers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Charles Bassey turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup
|
16-16
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Luke Frampton assists)
|
18-16
|
7:55
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. turnover (Jordan Rawls steals)
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Rawls makes two point layup
|
20-16
|
7:38
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bruner makes two point layup
|
20-18
|
7:35
|
|
|
Charles Bassey shooting foul (Jordan Bruner draws the foul)
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bruner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-19
|
7:17
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Rawls makes three point jump shot (Charles Bassey assists)
|
23-19
|
7:04
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
James Rojas turnover (bad pass) (Charles Bassey steals)
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
James Rojas personal foul
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls personal foul
|
|
6:28
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-20
|
6:28
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Carson Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner personal foul
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:56
|
|
+1
|
Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-20
|
5:45
|
|
+3
|
Herbert Jones makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|
24-23
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Carson Williams makes two point layup
|
26-23
|
5:10
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Hilltoppers defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Hilltoppers defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:08
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point jump shot
|
26-25
|
3:41
|
|
|
Carson Williams turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses two point layup
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly personal foul
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|
28-25
|
2:45
|
|
|
Alex Reese turnover
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Charles Bassey turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Shackelford steals)
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight personal foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)
|
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-26
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-27
|
2:14
|
|
|
Herbert Jones personal foul
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses two point layup
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Rawls steals)
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Charles Bassey personal foul (Jordan Bruner draws the foul)
|
|
1:55
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bruner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-28
|
1:55
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bruner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-29
|
1:48
|
|
|
Carson Williams misses two point layup
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight offensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Herbert Jones shooting foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Carson Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Carson Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-29
|
1:26
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Rawls makes two point layup
|
31-29
|
0:44
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
31-32
|
0:16
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls offensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Rawls makes two point layup
|
33-32
|
0:06
|
|
|
Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Hilltoppers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|