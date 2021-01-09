|
20:00
|
|
|
Grant Golden vs. AJ Wilson (Patriots gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:03
|
|
|
Javon Greene turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Grant Golden offensive foul
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
17:34
|
|
|
Josh Oduro shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|
|
17:34
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-2
|
17:34
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-2
|
17:19
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Blake Francis defensive rebound
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Grant Golden offensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
16:47
|
|
|
Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|
|
16:02
|
|
+1
|
Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-3
|
16:02
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Blake Francis defensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot
|
9-3
|
14:51
|
|
|
Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
11-3
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot
|
11-5
|
14:05
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Javon Greene defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point layup
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Josh Oduro turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:22
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
14-5
|
13:05
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Greg Calixte offensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Greg Calixte turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses two point layup
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
16-5
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot
|
16-7
|
11:13
|
|
|
Greg Calixte shooting foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:13
|
|
+1
|
Souleymane Koureissi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-7
|
11:13
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Spiders offensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Tyler Burton offensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton makes two point layup
|
19-7
|
10:54
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Javon Greene assists)
|
19-10
|
10:23
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Grant Golden offensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup (Souleymane Koureissi assists)
|
21-10
|
9:45
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi offensive foul
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi turnover
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton makes two point layup
|
23-10
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Jordan Miller assists)
|
23-12
|
8:25
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Ronald Polite turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)
|
|
8:07
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
26-12
|
7:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Ronald Polite turnover (bad pass) (Nathan Cayo steals)
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point layup
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Matt Grace shooting foul (Ronald Polite draws the foul)
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Ronald Polite misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:11
|
|
+1
|
Ronald Polite makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-13
|
6:55
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson makes two point dunk
|
26-15
|
6:16
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:02
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Jordan Miller assists)
|
26-17
|
5:38
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
AJ Wilson blocks Grant Golden's two point layup
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Grant Golden offensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup
|
28-17
|
5:08
|
|
|
Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Josh Oduro personal foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Blake Francis steals)
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Blake Francis offensive foul
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Blake Francis turnover
|
|
4:10
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Javon Greene assists)
|
28-20
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Javon Greene defensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Otis Frazier III misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Blake Francis turnover (Javon Greene steals)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard personal foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|
|
3:00
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot
|
28-22
|
2:43
|
|
|
Otis Frazier III shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-22
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-22
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|
30-24
|
2:16
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Javon Greene defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Greg Calixte assists)
|
30-26
|
1:38
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists)
|
33-26
|
1:18
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
AJ Wilson blocks Jacob Gilyard's two point layup
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Grant Golden offensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup
|
35-26
|
0:42
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Greg Calixte offensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Grant Golden blocks Greg Calixte's two point layup
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Javon Greene personal foul
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Spiders 30 second timeout
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Javon Greene defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Patriots 30 second timeout
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Javon Greene offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|