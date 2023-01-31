Who's Playing

Clemson @ Boston College

Current Records: Clemson 18-4; Boston College 10-12

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Boston College Eagles and the #20 Clemson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The teams split their matchups last year, with BC winning the first 70-68 on the road and the Tigers taking the second 70-60.

This past Saturday, BC lost to the Virginia Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 76-57 margin. Forward Quinten Post put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Clemson escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Florida State Seminoles by the margin of a single free throw, 82-81. Clemson can attribute much of their success to forward Hunter Tyson, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 27 points and seven rebounds, and guard Chase Hunter, who had 26 points.

BC is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the New Hamp. Wildcats Dec. 6 easily too and instead slipped up with a 74-71. In other words, don't count the Tigers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.90

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Clemson have won eight out of their last nine games against Boston College.