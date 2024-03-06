Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Xavier 15-14, Butler 17-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Xavier Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 6th at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Saturday, the Musketeers beat the Hoyas 98-93. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:16 mark of the first half, when Xavier was facing a 40-25 deficit.

Desmond Claude was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 36 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Dayvion McKnight, who scored 18 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Butler finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They put the hurt on the Blue Demons with a sharp 82-63 victory on Saturday. The victory was just what Butler needed coming off of a 82-59 loss in their prior game.

Butler can attribute much of their success to DJ Davis, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Davis didn't help Butler's cause all that much against the Red Storm on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Pierre Brooks II was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Musketeers now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Bulldogs, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-13.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Xavier beat the Bulldogs 85-71 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Xavier since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.