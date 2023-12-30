Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Troy 6-6, Coastal Carolina 3-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Coastal Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at HTC Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Aggies by a score of 85-82. Coastal Carolina didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the Trojans beat the Colonels 88-81 last Thursday. The win was just what Troy needed coming off of a 74-53 defeat in their prior match.

The Chanticleers' defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for the Trojans, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Coastal Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Troy took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Troy is a 4-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Troy.