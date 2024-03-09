Who's Playing
Cornell Big Red @ Columbia Lions
Current Records: Cornell 21-6, Columbia 13-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Cornell is 8-2 against Columbia since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Big Red had to settle for a 79-77 loss against the Tigers. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, Columbia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 84-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Quakers.
The Big Red's loss dropped their record down to 21-6. As for the Lions, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-13.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Cornell just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Cornell beat Columbia 91-79 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cornell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Cornell has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.
- Jan 09, 2024 - Cornell 91 vs. Columbia 79
- Mar 04, 2023 - Cornell 87 vs. Columbia 73
- Jan 16, 2023 - Cornell 102 vs. Columbia 85
- Mar 05, 2022 - Cornell 78 vs. Columbia 64
- Feb 09, 2022 - Cornell 88 vs. Columbia 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - Cornell 62 vs. Columbia 50
- Jan 18, 2020 - Columbia 75 vs. Cornell 61
- Jan 26, 2019 - Columbia 73 vs. Cornell 70
- Jan 19, 2019 - Cornell 60 vs. Columbia 59
- Jan 27, 2018 - Cornell 82 vs. Columbia 81