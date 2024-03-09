Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Cornell 21-6, Columbia 13-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Cornell is 8-2 against Columbia since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Big Red had to settle for a 79-77 loss against the Tigers. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Columbia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 84-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Quakers.

The Big Red's loss dropped their record down to 21-6. As for the Lions, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-13.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Cornell just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cornell beat Columbia 91-79 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cornell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Cornell has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.