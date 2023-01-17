Who's Playing

Davidson @ Dayton

Current Records: Davidson 9-9; Dayton 12-6

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dayton Flyers and are hoping to record their first win since March 10 of 2017. Davidson is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Dayton at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at University of Dayton Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for the Wildcats as they fell 67-65 to the George Mason Patriots this past Saturday. Davidson's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Grant Huffman, who had 16 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Speaking of close games: the Flyers entered their matchup against the VCU Rams this past Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Dayton was just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 63-62 to VCU. Dayton's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Toumani Camara, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.

Davidson have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Wildcats, who are 8-9 against the spread.

Davidson is now 9-9 while the Flyers sit at 12-6. Davidson is 4-4 after losses this year, Dayton 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Dayton have won eight out of their last nine games against Davidson.