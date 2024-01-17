Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: North Texas 10-5, East Carolina 9-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

North Texas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The North Texas Mean Green and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. North Texas' defense has only allowed 58.4 points per game this season, so East Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, a fact North Texas proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 69-51 victory over the Owls.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rondel Walker, who scored nine points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Walker has scored all season. Aaron Scott was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pirates couldn't handle the Mustangs on Saturday and fell 75-64.

The losing side was boosted by Ezra Ausar, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for East Carolina was Brandon Johnson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Mean Green pushed their record up to 10-5 with that win, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Pirates, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: North Texas have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for East Carolina, though, as they've only made 30.6% of their threes per game this season. Given North Texas' sizeable advantage in that area, East Carolina will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, North Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

North Texas is a 3.5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 125.5 points.

