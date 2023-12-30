Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-8, George Wash. 10-2

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for George Wash. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Charles E. Smith Center. George Wash. will be strutting in after a victory while Md.-E. Shore will be stumbling in from a loss.

George Wash. and Alcorn State couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Colonials secured a 79-75 W over the Braves last Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when you nail 11 more threes than your opponent, as George Wash. did.

George Wash. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Bishop IV out in front who scored 20 points along with five assists. Garrett Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Friday after their sixth straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 75-51 walloping at the hands of the Rams. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Md.-E. Shore has scored all season.

The Colonials pushed their record up to 10-2 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. As for the Hawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-8.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: George Wash. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Md.-E. Shore, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given George Wash.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Md.-E. Shore will need to find a way to close that gap.

George Wash. was able to grind out a solid win over Md.-E. Shore in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 69-64. Will George Wash. repeat their success, or does Md.-E. Shore have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

George Wash. is a big 17.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

George Wash. has won both of the games they've played against Md.-E. Shore in the last 7 years.