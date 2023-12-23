Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Alabama after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Eastern Kentucky 61-32.

Alabama already has five blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 4-7, Alabama 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Alabama. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

We saw a pretty high 176.5-over/under line set for Alabama's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 87-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats on Wednesday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Alabama has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Alabama saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Mark Sears, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and six steals, was perhaps the best of all. Those six steals set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Alabama was Jarin Stevenson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Colonels couldn't handle the Trojans on Thursday and fell 88-81.

The Crimson Tide have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-5 record this season. As for the Colonels, their loss was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.5 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Alabama is a big 24.5-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 24-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

