Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-27, Arkansas Pine Bluff 12-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 8-2 against the Delta Devils since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Last Monday, the Golden Lions came up short against the Tigers and fell 77-70.

Miss Valley State can finally bid farewell to their 29-game losing streak dating back to last season thanks to their game on Monday. They walked away with a 57-51 win over the Panthers. That looming 57-51 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Miss Valley State yet this season.

The Golden Lions' loss dropped their record down to 12-16. As for the Delta Devils, their victory ended a ten-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-27.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 54.1 points per game. The only thing between Arkansas Pine Bluff and another offensive beatdown is the Delta Devils. Will they be able to keep them contained?

As for their next game, Arkansas Pine Bluff is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 8-16, while Miss Valley State is 10-17-1.

Odds

Arkansas Pine Bluff is a big 12-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Lions as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.